Casey Stoner back on a Honda for Austrian MotoGP legends parade

Casey Stoner joins a host of stars for legends parade at Austrian GP

Casey Stoner, Honda Factory Racing, 2012 Australian MotoGP
Casey Stoner, Honda Factory Racing, 2012 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Double MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner will ride a Honda as part of a new legends parade at the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix.

The round at the Red Bull Ring in the Styrian hills will restart the 2025 season following a three-week summer break on 15-17 August.

The Austrian event has always prioritised fan experience, with numerous displays and events taking place during the race weekend.

This year’s Austrian Grand Prix will see adoption of a legends parade that has proven popular during the Formula 1 grand prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Legends to ride classic bikes at Austrian MotoGP

A host of top talents from the past will take to the Red Bull Ring on a mix of machinery during the weekend.

Headlining that list is double world champion Casey Stoner, who will ride a Repsol-branded Honda RC213V-S.

Stoner only raced three seasons in his short MotoGP career with Honda, in his debut year in 2006 with LCR, and then again from 2011 to 2012 with the factory team.

The Australian won his second world title with the brand in 2011, before retiring as a Honda rider at the end of 2012.

Joining Stoner on track at the Red Bull Ring will be former Honda team-mates Dani Pedrosa and Andrea Dovizioso.

Pedrosa, 31-time MotoGP race winner, will ride a 250 KTM from 2008 that Hiroshi Aoyama competed with, while 15-time winner Dovizioso taking to the track on Eddie Lawson’s 1986 YZR500 Yamaha.

Luca Cadalora and current FIM MotoGP steward Simon Crafar will also join the parade on YZR500s, while Tom Luthi will ride a 2019 Kalex Moto2 bike.

Loris Capirossi will ride an Aprilia RSV250, with Toni Mang on a Kawasaki KR250 and Gustl Auinger on a Morbidelli 125cc machine.

Other riders and bikes could yet be added to the celebration.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez tests at new MotoGP track - there’s already a reason he’ll love it
29m ago
Marc Marquez, Michele Pirro, Balaton Park track day
F1 News
Toto Wolff gives 50-50 hint on George Russell's Mercedes contract timing
1h ago
George Russell and Toto Wolff
F1 News
Red Bull explain why data “points towards” performance which the eye can’t see
1h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 Feature
I was Red Bull’s first F1 driver, but I nearly quit after one lap
1h ago
David Coulthard at Red Bull's Jerez test in December 2004
BSB
Glenn Irwin stunningly moves BSB teams: The reaction LIVE UPDATES!
2h ago
Glenn Irwin

More News

BSB News
Glenn Irwin joins OMG Yamaha in BSB following shock PBM split
2h ago
Glenn Irwin, PBM Ducati, 2025 Snetterton BSB
F1 News
“Tired” Lewis Hamilton urged to ask Ferrari to pay out contract and quit F1
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo names MotoGP rider who would be “scary” on a Ducati
3h ago
Ducati
BSB News
Glenn Irwin responds to PBM BSB split statement with his side of the story
3h ago
Glenn Irwin
F1 News
Daniel Ricciardo accused of losing “need to succeed” after Red Bull F1 exit
3h ago
Daniel Ricciardo