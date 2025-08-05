Casey Stoner back on a Honda for Austrian MotoGP legends parade

Double MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner will ride a Honda as part of a new legends parade at the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix.

The round at the Red Bull Ring in the Styrian hills will restart the 2025 season following a three-week summer break on 15-17 August.

The Austrian event has always prioritised fan experience, with numerous displays and events taking place during the race weekend.

This year’s Austrian Grand Prix will see adoption of a legends parade that has proven popular during the Formula 1 grand prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Legends to ride classic bikes at Austrian MotoGP

A host of top talents from the past will take to the Red Bull Ring on a mix of machinery during the weekend.

Headlining that list is double world champion Casey Stoner, who will ride a Repsol-branded Honda RC213V-S.

Stoner only raced three seasons in his short MotoGP career with Honda, in his debut year in 2006 with LCR, and then again from 2011 to 2012 with the factory team.

The Australian won his second world title with the brand in 2011, before retiring as a Honda rider at the end of 2012.

Joining Stoner on track at the Red Bull Ring will be former Honda team-mates Dani Pedrosa and Andrea Dovizioso.

Pedrosa, 31-time MotoGP race winner, will ride a 250 KTM from 2008 that Hiroshi Aoyama competed with, while 15-time winner Dovizioso taking to the track on Eddie Lawson’s 1986 YZR500 Yamaha.

Luca Cadalora and current FIM MotoGP steward Simon Crafar will also join the parade on YZR500s, while Tom Luthi will ride a 2019 Kalex Moto2 bike.

Loris Capirossi will ride an Aprilia RSV250, with Toni Mang on a Kawasaki KR250 and Gustl Auinger on a Morbidelli 125cc machine.

Other riders and bikes could yet be added to the celebration.