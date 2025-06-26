Go Eleven Ducati consider a surprise name to replace Andrea Iannone

Andrea Iannone's World Superbike Championship future has a question mark

Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone

The Go Eleven Ducati team are reportedly thinking about a surprise contender if they need to replace Andrea Iannone.

Iannone’s contract is due to expire at the end of this year and there is major doubt about his future.

He returned from a four-year ban to sign with the team but, after a promising debut campaign, this year has failed to live up to expectation.

Iannone has even threatened to retire if he isn’t presented with an interesting offer for 2026.

But his Go Eleven Ducati team have found a potentially interesting replacement.

Alessandro Delbianco is on their minds, according to GPOne.

Delbianco is currently leading the Italian Superbike Championship ahead of Michele Pirro, the veteran Ducati test rider.

During the Misano round, there was reportedly contact between the rider and team about their 2026 plans.

Delbianco is no stranger to the World Superbike Championship paddock after time spent riding a Honda and a Yamaha.

The question mark over Iannone’s future is one of several unknowns in the rider market.

There is a coveted race seat alongside championship leader Nicolo Bulega in the Aruba.it Ducati team.

Alvaro Bautista has been told his contract won’t be extended into next year creating a valuable vacancy.

The replacement for Toprak Razgatlioglu at BMW must also be decided.

Jonathan Rea, whose Yamaha contract is due to expire, is also potentially on the market if he opts to go elsewhere.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

