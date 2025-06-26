Tarran Mackenzie splits with MIE Honda WorldSBK team

The MIE Honda team has announced a split with Tarran Mackenzie ahead of the seventh round of the 2025 WorldSBK season.

The news, announced in a press release from the team, comes ahead of Mackenzie’s home round at Donington on 11–13 July, and the British rider has not announced yet any alternative plans to compete in the UK Round.

2021 British Superbike Champion Mackenzie took the MIE team’s first and so far only race win in the WorldSSP race at Most in 2023, before stepping up to World Superbike with it in 2024.

Over the course of the 2024 season and the first part of 2025, Mackenzie managed six points-scoring finishes and has scored a total of 16 points. He currently sits 21st in the 2025 riders’ standings, having finished 23rd in 2024 after missing nine races through injury.

“Firstly, I want to thank Midori, Sandro and the entire Petronas MIE Racing Honda Team,” Tarran Mackenzie said.

“Although it’s been difficult at times, there have been many positives, including the Supersport win at Most – the team’s first ever race win – and also Assen this year, where I finished top-10 and scored points in every race.

“I am very grateful to Midori, who gave me a big opportunity to come to this paddock.

“I always strived to give 100% and put in maximum effort, but perhaps a new outlook can bring value to both the team and my own journey as a rider.

“It is sad that we are parting ways, but we have many happy memories, and I of course wish the team the best of luck for the rest of the season.”

MIE Racing team owner Midori Moriwaki added: “Tarran will always have a special place in my heart and in the story of our team. We’ve faced challenges together and we’ve shared great moments too, not least that amazing win at Most.

“He is a great rider and a true professional. It’s never easy to say goodbye, but we do so with total respect and affection, and we sincerely wish him all the very best for the next chapter of his journey.”