“Not talking” the key for Toprak Razgatlioglu’s 2025 WorldSBK turnaround

Toprak Razgatlioglu says he is “riding much better” for “not talking anymore” about WorldSBK rules.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu says that “not talking” about WorldSBK rules has helped him to ride “much better” in his title battle versus Nicolo Bulega.

Razgatlioglu started the season struggling, unable to match Bulega’s pace in Australia or Italy, and without the ability to conserve his rear tyre at Assen.

In contrast, in the past three rounds he’s won eight of the nine races, beaten by Bulega only in Race 2 at Most.

“What has changed? I am not talking anymore,” Toprak Razgatlioglu said at the end of Sunday at Donington.

“I don’t care about the rules.

“My bike is slower. I am just smiling, just riding the bike, just focused on my job. I am riding much better.

“I have a contract for next year, for two years, so I am relaxed. I am just riding the bike and enjoying. This helps a lot.

“I have a target to win the championship. If I do this, I will be super happy.

“For BMW, I need to bring something.”

In winning all three races this weekend, Razgatlioglu became the first rider to do a hattrick of wins at the same circuit on three occasions (2022, 2024, and now 2025).

“Not bad,” Razgatlioglu joked. “Still, we are breaking some records.

“This weekend it looks like everything was under control. But not on Friday. We started not at 100 per cent.

“I felt a lot of problems. The bike wasn’t turning, there was no grip, and there were electronics problems.

“Finally, we are improving. Especially yesterday.

“Every session we improved the bike and eventually we did a hat-trick.”

Bulega “also strong”

Razgatlioglu took the World Superbike Championship lead for the first time this year after his Race 2 win, but he is not yet discounting Nicolo Bulega, who led from Australia until after the Superpole Race at Donington.

“He is also strong,” Razgatlioglu said.

“His bike helps a lot, the Ducati has incredible grip and turning. With electronics it is the best.

“But at some tracks, he doesn’t like it. For me it’s the same.

“At this circuit, for my style, I like it. But at the next race at Balaton? We don’t know.

“On the mental side, he is okay.”

