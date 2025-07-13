2025 UK WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at the UK WorldSBK, round seven of the 2025 season .

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
© Gold & Goose

Championship standings after Race 2 at the seventh round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship, the UK Round at Donington.

Nicolo Bulega relinquishes the championship lead for the first time in 2025 after being beaten by Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Razgatlioglu takes a four-point lead to the next round at Balaton Park thanks to his hattrick of wins at Donington.

Danilo Petrucci maintains third place despite missing the podium in both races on Sunday.

Alvaro Bautista sits fourth, but is now 15 points behind Petrucci and six points ahead of Andrea Locatelli, who remains fifth.

World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at Donington are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | UK Round | Round 7, Race 2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR345
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R341
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R209
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R194
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1188
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R131
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R90
8Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R90
9Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99885
10Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R84
11Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R76
12Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R176
13Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99867
14Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R166
15Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR65
16Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR60
17Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R49
18Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R132
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R24
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R113
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R9
22Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14
23Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R3
24Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
25Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
26Gabriele RuiuITABmaxBMW M1000 RR0
27Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
28Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
29Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R0

