2025 UK WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at the UK WorldSBK, round seven of the 2025 season .
Nicolo Bulega relinquishes the championship lead for the first time in 2025 after being beaten by Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Razgatlioglu takes a four-point lead to the next round at Balaton Park thanks to his hattrick of wins at Donington.
Danilo Petrucci maintains third place despite missing the podium in both races on Sunday.
Alvaro Bautista sits fourth, but is now 15 points behind Petrucci and six points ahead of Andrea Locatelli, who remains fifth.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|345
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|341
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|209
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|194
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|188
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|131
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|90
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|90
|9
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|85
|10
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|84
|11
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|76
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|76
|13
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|67
|14
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|66
|15
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|65
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|60
|17
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|49
|18
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|32
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|24
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|13
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|9
|22
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|23
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|3
|24
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|25
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|26
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|27
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|28
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|29
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0