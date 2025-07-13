2025 UK WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

Championship standings after Race 2 at the seventh round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship, the UK Round at Donington.

Nicolo Bulega relinquishes the championship lead for the first time in 2025 after being beaten by Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Razgatlioglu takes a four-point lead to the next round at Balaton Park thanks to his hattrick of wins at Donington.

Danilo Petrucci maintains third place despite missing the podium in both races on Sunday.

Alvaro Bautista sits fourth, but is now 15 points behind Petrucci and six points ahead of Andrea Locatelli, who remains fifth.

World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at Donington are below.