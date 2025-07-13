2025 UK WorldSBK: Race 2 Results

Full results from the Superpole Race at the UK WorldSBK at Donington.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Results from Race 2 at the UK WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu dominated once more at Donington, beating Nicolo Bulega by 2.9 seconds. The result means Razgatlioglu now leads the championship by four points.

Bulega was caught at the end by Alvaro Bautista, who was able to maintain a pace in the high-1:26s and low-1:27s for the whole race, while Bulega and Razgatlioglu started in the low-26s and ended up in the mid-27s.

Bautista just ran out of time to make a pass on his teammate, though, catching him only on the last lap, and was forced to accept third place.

Andrea Locatelli was fourth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Garrett Gerloff who rounded out the top-six.

Andrea Iannone was seventh despite a run through the gravel on the inside of the second part of the chicane while battling with Gerloff.

Behind, Dominique Aegerter, Remy Gardner, and Iker Lecuona completed the top-10.

Sam Lowes started the race second, but crashed at turn one on lap four.

Full World Superbike results from Race 2 at Donington are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | Race 2 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R2.946
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R3.135
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R110.724
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R12.401
6Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR13.419
7Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R14.422
8Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R118.791
9Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R120.993
10Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R21.207
11Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R23.762
12Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R23.789
13Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R25.533
14Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R26.033
15Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R127.938
16Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99828.437
17Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R136.495
18Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R139.498
19Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R50.623
20Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:07.008
DNFSam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFTommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFMichael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRDNF

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

