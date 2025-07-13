2025 UK WorldSBK: Race 2 Results
Full results from the Superpole Race at the UK WorldSBK at Donington.
Results from Race 2 at the UK WorldSBK.
Toprak Razgatlioglu dominated once more at Donington, beating Nicolo Bulega by 2.9 seconds. The result means Razgatlioglu now leads the championship by four points.
Bulega was caught at the end by Alvaro Bautista, who was able to maintain a pace in the high-1:26s and low-1:27s for the whole race, while Bulega and Razgatlioglu started in the low-26s and ended up in the mid-27s.
Bautista just ran out of time to make a pass on his teammate, though, catching him only on the last lap, and was forced to accept third place.
Andrea Locatelli was fourth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Garrett Gerloff who rounded out the top-six.
Andrea Iannone was seventh despite a run through the gravel on the inside of the second part of the chicane while battling with Gerloff.
Behind, Dominique Aegerter, Remy Gardner, and Iker Lecuona completed the top-10.
Sam Lowes started the race second, but crashed at turn one on lap four.
Full World Superbike results from Race 2 at Donington are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | Race 2 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|WIN
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2.946
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3.135
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|10.724
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|12.401
|6
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|13.419
|7
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|14.422
|8
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|18.791
|9
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|20.993
|10
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|21.207
|11
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|23.762
|12
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|23.789
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|25.533
|14
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|26.033
|15
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|27.938
|16
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|28.437
|17
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|36.495
|18
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|39.498
|19
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|50.623
|20
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:07.008
|DNF
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNF
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|DNF