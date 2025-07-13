2025 UK WorldSBK: Race 2 Results

Results from Race 2 at the UK WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu dominated once more at Donington, beating Nicolo Bulega by 2.9 seconds. The result means Razgatlioglu now leads the championship by four points.

Bulega was caught at the end by Alvaro Bautista, who was able to maintain a pace in the high-1:26s and low-1:27s for the whole race, while Bulega and Razgatlioglu started in the low-26s and ended up in the mid-27s.

Bautista just ran out of time to make a pass on his teammate, though, catching him only on the last lap, and was forced to accept third place.

Andrea Locatelli was fourth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Garrett Gerloff who rounded out the top-six.

Andrea Iannone was seventh despite a run through the gravel on the inside of the second part of the chicane while battling with Gerloff.

Behind, Dominique Aegerter, Remy Gardner, and Iker Lecuona completed the top-10.

Sam Lowes started the race second, but crashed at turn one on lap four.

Full World Superbike results from Race 2 at Donington are below.