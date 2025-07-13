Nicolo Bulega looking to “change something on the clutch” ahead of UK WorldSBK Race 2

Nicolo Bulega says he is looking for “clutch” improvements for Race 2 at the UK WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

After bad starts in Race 1 and the Superpole Race at the UK WorldSBK, Nicolo Bulega says he wants to look at possible clutch changes ahead of Race 2.

Bulega started from second in both World Superbike races so far this weekend at Donington, but dropped back to fifth at the start of Race 1 and fourth in the Superpole Race.

On both occasions, he came back through to second, but was already multiple seconds behind Toprak Razgatlioglu, who has won both races this weekend to cut his points deficit to Bulega to one point.

“I don’t know why but yesterday and today I didn’t start well like [normal],” Nicolo Bulega said in his post-race TV interview in parc ferme.

“We have to check if we can change something on the clutch.

“Anyway, I’m happy with this second place, Toprak [Razgatlioglu] was very strong.

“I missed the start and the first laps, but then my pace was quite good, so I will try to start better in Race 2.”

Sam Lowes: Podium “mega”

After his second place in the Superpole Race at Assen, Sam Lowes’ third place at Donington marked his second career rostrum finish in WorldSBK.

The British rider started fourth instead of fifth due to the absence of Alex Lowes, who was declared unfit after Warm Up, and the harder SC0 tyre meant he was “a little bit agressive”.

“The start was not too bad, and without Alex [Lowes] being there I started fourth and made some good overtakes at the beginning,” Lowes said in his post-race TV interview.

“I knew I had good speed, I was on the SC0 tyre so I had to be a little bit aggressive.

“Really happy. I think yesterday in the race we could’ve done a decent job. To get a podium is mega.

“It was unfortunate yesterday to get taken down.

“I’m really enjoying to ride here in front of the home fans, I’ve bee pushing hard all weekend and really happy to get this podium, the team deserve it.”

Razgatlioglu “just focused on the race”

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s second win of the weekend brought him to within one point of the championship lead, but the Turkish rider insisted afterwards that he is only focused “race-by-race”.

“I’m feeling good because I’m just focused on the race, and race-by-race, I’m not focused on points,” he said in his parc ferme interview after the race.

“I’m just trying to enjoy this weekend.

“This is my last race in Donington Park and I’m happy, I did it again, but we have one more race and I’m just focused on this.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

