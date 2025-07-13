2025 UK WorldSBK: Championship standings after Superpole Race

WorldSBK championship standings after the Superpole Race at the UK WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega retains the championship lead but his advantage over Toprak Razgatlioglu is now cut to one point after Razgatlioglu won his fifth race in succession in the Donington Superpole Race.

Danilo Petrucci remains third, but his gap to Alvaro Bautista is reduced to 20 points.

Bautista also pulled away from Locatelli by one point - three points now separate the fourth- and fifth-placed riders.

Sam Lowes strengthened his position in sixth after a second career Superpole Race podium.