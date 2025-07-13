2025 UK WorldSBK: Championship standings after Superpole Race
World Superbike Championship standings after the Superpole Race at the UK WorldSBK, round seven of the 2025 season.
Nicolo Bulega retains the championship lead but his advantage over Toprak Razgatlioglu is now cut to one point after Razgatlioglu won his fifth race in succession in the Donington Superpole Race.
Danilo Petrucci remains third, but his gap to Alvaro Bautista is reduced to 20 points.
Bautista also pulled away from Locatelli by one point - three points now separate the fourth- and fifth-placed riders.
Sam Lowes strengthened his position in sixth after a second career Superpole Race podium.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | UK Round | Round 7, Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|321
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|320
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|198
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|178
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|175
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|131
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|88
|8
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|85
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|84
|10
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|75
|11
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|72
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|69
|13
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|67
|14
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|65
|15
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|58
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|50
|17
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|46
|18
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|31
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|19
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|13
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|9
|22
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|23
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|3
|24
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|25
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|26
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|27
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|28
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|29
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0