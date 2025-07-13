2025 UK WorldSBK: Championship standings after Superpole Race

World Superbike Championship standings after the Superpole Race at the UK WorldSBK, round seven of the 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WorldSBK championship standings after the Superpole Race at the UK WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega retains the championship lead but his advantage over Toprak Razgatlioglu is now cut to one point after Razgatlioglu won his fifth race in succession in the Donington Superpole Race.

Danilo Petrucci remains third, but his gap to Alvaro Bautista is reduced to 20 points.

Bautista also pulled away from Locatelli by one point - three points now separate the fourth- and fifth-placed riders.

Sam Lowes strengthened his position in sixth after a second career Superpole Race podium.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | UK Round | Round 7, Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R321
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR320
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R198
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R178
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1175
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R131
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R88
8Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99885
9Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R84
10Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R75
11Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R72
12Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R169
13Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99867
14Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR65
15Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R158
16Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR50
17Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R46
18Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R131
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R19
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R113
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R9
22Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14
23Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R3
24Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
25Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
26Gabriele RuiuITABmaxBMW M1000 RR0
27Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
28Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
29Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R0

