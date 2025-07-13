2025 UK WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results

Full results from the Superpole Race at the UK WorldSBK at Donington.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the Superpole Race at the UK WorldSBK.

Full World Superbike results from the Superpole Race at Donington are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | Superpole Race | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R2.804
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R3.874
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R4.420
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R16.943
6Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R17.387
7Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R8.699
8Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR9.141
9Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R9.546
10Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R110.041
11Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R12.656
12Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R113.375
13Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R13.990
14Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99815.038
15Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R17.029
16Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R118.348
17Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R122.148
18Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R22.487
19Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R26.167
20Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R30.614
DNFScott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFIker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFMichael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRDNF

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP Results
9m ago
Sachsenring: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
16m ago
2025 German MotoGP: Marc Marquez cruises to win in crash-filled race
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP Results
19m ago
2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results
Marc Marquez leads, 2025 German MotoGP
WSBK
27m ago
2025 UK WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 German Moto2 - Race Results
Deniz Oncu, 2025, Moto3, German GP, Sachsenring

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales opts for surgery, Tech3 consider Pol Espargaro
Tech3 pits, 2025 German MotoGP
IndyCar News
1h ago
Penske IndyCar drivers rejuvenated after strong Synk 275 race
Josef Newgarden led 232 laps out of the total 275.
Le Mans News
1h ago
Goodwood hill “came alive” with Toyota’s concept GT3 car – Ollie Bearman
Toyota GT Concept
WSBK News
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega looking to “change something on the clutch” ahead of UK WorldSBK Race 2
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
IndyCar News
2h ago
IndyCar World Championship points after 2025 Synk 275
Here's the championship standings after the Synk 275