2025 UK WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
Full World Superbike results from the Superpole Race at Donington are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | Superpole Race | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|WIN
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2.804
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3.874
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|4.420
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|6.943
|6
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|7.387
|7
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|8.699
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|9.141
|9
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|9.546
|10
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|10.041
|11
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|12.656
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|13.375
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|13.990
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|15.038
|15
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|17.029
|16
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|18.348
|17
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|22.148
|18
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|22.487
|19
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|26.167
|20
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|30.614
|DNF
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNF
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|DNF
