2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 11 of 22.

2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25) 
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+6.380s
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+7.080s
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+18.738s
5Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+18.916s
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+24.743s
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+24.820s
8Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+25.757s
9Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+25.859s
10Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+39.419s
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF
 Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*DNF
 Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)DNF
 Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)DNF
 Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)DNF
 Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)DNF
 Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez disappears to his ninth German MotoGP win, leading from lights to flag at the Sachsenring.

The factory Ducati star’s 69th MotoGP win, in his 200th premier class start, extended his unbeaten run to eight races in a row, including Sprints.

Costly falls for Fabio di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi promoted the injured Alex Marquez to second, while Francesco Bagnaia completed the rostrum from tenth on the grid.

With the line-up already reduced to 18 riders, accidents and collisions saw just ten of them reach the chequered flag.

Sachsenring: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

After a wet Saturday and morning warm-up, the clouds cleared for a dry 30-lap grand prix, with all riders choosing the hard front and medium rear slicks.

Marquez launched from pole to lead into Turn 1, with Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez following.

di Giannantonio was soon in second but couldn’t keep pace with the red machine and turned attention to out-foxing Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez and Bagnaia.

Bezzecchi was starting to apply pressure on Diggia when the VR46 rider crashed out at Turn 1 with 13 laps to go.

That put Sprint winner Bezzecchi into the runner-up spot… Until he fell at the same corner a few laps later, moving Alex Marquez into second and Bagnaia third.

The dry weather was already bad news for front-row starter Zarco, Marquez’s nearest wet rival in qualifying and morning warm-up.

Zarco was holding sixth when he slid off his LCR Honda moments after di Giannantonio at Turn 1.

Meanwhile, Marquez’s team-mate Bagnaia, “upset” with a meagre twelfth place in the Sprint, was happier on slicks.

The Italian had overtaken Zarco for fifth early in the race, then reeled in the injured Alex Marquez but, as so often this year, couldn’t attack in the dirty air.

The chaos ahead, which also included a crash for Pedro Acosta (5th) in the opening laps, helped move Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo - riding at the scene of his most recent 2022 MotoGP victory - to fourth place.

Pramac’s Jack Miller was briefly ahead of the Frenchman, then had his hands full against Fermin Aldeguer, Brad Binder, Luca Marini, Joan Mir, Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura.

Aldeguer overtook Miller at mid-distance, while Mir was wiped out by rookie Ogura – again at Turn 1. The FIM Stewards announced no further action.

Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori fell, for the second time, shortly after that clash.

Luca Marini, riding at “80% fitness” on his injury return, brought his RC213V home in sixth, his best Honda result, with Brad Binder also overtaking Miller in the closing stages.

Miguel Oliveira crashed out of 14th in the opening laps leaving Raul Fernandez and Alex Rins as the only other riders to see the chequered flag.

Both Tech3 KTM riders were missing from the race. Enea Bastianini due to appendicitis, while team-mate Maverick Vinales suffered a shoulder dislocation and fracture in qualifying.

VR46’s Franco Morbidelli then injured his shoulder in Saturday’s Sprint race and withdrew from Sunday’s action.

HRC’s Marini was returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due to a dislocated hip, fractured sternum, fractured collarbone and a collapsed lung, sustained during a Superbike testing accident at Suzuka.

However, another Honda rider was missing, with LCR’s Somkiat Chantra undergoing surgery after knee ligament damage during training.

Chantra was not replaced for Sachsenring, but HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami will step in for Brno.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

Martin is planning to return at next weekend’s Brno round, but Vinales is confirmed as missing the Czech event while Morbidelli and Bastianini remain in doubt.

