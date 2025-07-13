Sachsenring: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's German race at Sachsenring, round 11 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|344
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|261
|(-83)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|197
|(-147)
|4
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|142
|(-202)
|5
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|139
|(-205)
|6
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|130
|(-214)
|7
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|104
|(-240)
|8
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|99
|(-245)
|9
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|92
|(-252)
|10
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|87
|(-257)
|11
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|69
|(-275)
|12
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|60
|(-284)
|13
|^1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|51
|(-293)
|14
|˅1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|49
|(-295)
|15
|^2
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|48
|(-296)
|16
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|46
|(-298)
|17
|˅2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|42
|(-302)
|18
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|41
|(-303)
|19
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|32
|(-312)
|20
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|10
|(-334)
|21
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-336)
|22
|^1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-338)
|23
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-338)
|24
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1
|(-343)
Marc Marquez takes his ninth German MotoGP victory, but first with Ducati, extending his world championship lead to 83 points over younger brother Alex as the 2025 season reaches its halfway stage at the Sachsenring.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
