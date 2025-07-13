Sachsenring: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's German race at Sachsenring, round 11 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 German MotoGP
Sachsenring: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)344 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)261(-83)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)197(-147)
4=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)142(-202)
5=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)139(-205)
6=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)130(-214)
7=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)104(-240)
8=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)99(-245)
9=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*92(-252)
10=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)87(-257)
11=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)69(-275)
12=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)60(-284)
13^1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)51(-293)
14˅1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*49(-295)
15^2Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)48(-296)
16=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)46(-298)
17˅2Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)42(-302)
18=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)41(-303)
19=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)32(-312)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)10(-334)
21=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-336)
22^1Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-338)
23˅1Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-338)
24=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1(-343)

Marc Marquez takes his ninth German MotoGP victory, but first with Ducati, extending his world championship lead to 83 points over younger brother Alex as the 2025 season reaches its halfway stage at the Sachsenring.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
4m ago
Pecco Bagnaia needs “two or three steps forward” after lucky German MotoGP podium
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
13m ago
Honda update on Joan Mir who bemoans “again and again” misfortune
Joan Mir, Ai Ogura, 2025 German MotoGP
WSBK News
20m ago
“Not talking” the key for Toprak Razgatlioglu’s 2025 WorldSBK turnaround
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
27m ago
Fabio Quartararo: “Prefer not” to start on pole, “gives hope” but “zero potential”
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP News
51m ago
A MotoGP rider hit with a penalty he may not serve for some time
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
58m ago
Marc Marquez explains how he avoided crash: "I saw the marks on the next lap"
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Alex Marquez: “Injury helped me to not crash” in German MotoGP, "I was a passenger"
Alex Marquez, 2025 German MotoGP
IndyCar News
1h ago
Nolan Siegel declared not fit for IndyCar Farm to Finish 275
Nolan Siegel will not race in the Farm to Finish 275.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio explains why he has “a big smile” despite German MotoGP crash
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 German MotoGP
Moto2 News
1h ago
Jake Dixon didn’t receive an apology - they “try to ride on desperation”
Jake Dixon