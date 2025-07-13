Sachsenring: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 344 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 261 (-83) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 197 (-147) 4 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 142 (-202) 5 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 139 (-205) 6 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 130 (-214) 7 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 104 (-240) 8 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 99 (-245) 9 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 92 (-252) 10 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 87 (-257) 11 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 69 (-275) 12 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 60 (-284) 13 ^1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 51 (-293) 14 ˅1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 49 (-295) 15 ^2 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 48 (-296) 16 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 46 (-298) 17 ˅2 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 42 (-302) 18 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 41 (-303) 19 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 32 (-312) 20 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 10 (-334) 21 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-336) 22 ^1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 (-338) 23 ˅1 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 (-338) 24 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1 (-343)

Marc Marquez takes his ninth German MotoGP victory, but first with Ducati, extending his world championship lead to 83 points over younger brother Alex as the 2025 season reaches its halfway stage at the Sachsenring.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

