2025 German  Moto2  - Race Results

Deniz Oncu was ahead on track when the intermediate race was red flagged, bringing an early end to round eleven, the German Moto2 race at the Sachsenring.

Deniz Oncu’s early forward progress paid off as he was at the front of the pack when the Moto2 race was declared at the Sachsenring.

From sixth on the grid, the Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex rider was swift to third in a contact filled start, moving into second on lap two.

The Turkish rider then hit the lead with a fastest lap just one lap later, beginning a battle for first place with Tony Arbolino.

Oncu had already passed the Italian when he suffered an early exit at the Sachsenkurve, turn twelve, with Barry Baltus moving in behind to apply pressure over the remaining laps.

The #53 endured and was still ahead when the race ended early on lap 21 of 25, with the result taken from lap 20, after the air fence was broken following a late fall involving Albert Arenas and Marcos Ramirez.

That saw Oncu collect his second win of the year, and after some celebrations in parc ferme he immediately dedicated his performance to Borja Gomez, again with a muted podium with no champagne spray in respect and memory of the late rider.

Baltus had been lining up for a late move behind, but that was not to be with the arrival of the red flag, leaving the Fantic Racing rider second by 0.129s.

It was an eventful race for Jake Dixon, who completed the podium.



Dixon was the rider launching from pole but was instantly on the receiving end of contact into turn one from Senna Agius, only close enough to tag the Elf Marc VDS rider after a jump start.

That saw the #96 needing to fight back in fourth, where he was battling behind the leaders with a selection of riders.

Assen winner Diogo Moreira had qualified down in 25th and rapidly worked his way forward cleanly and quickly to be in behind Dixon on lap sixteen, with Dixon now third after a move on Albert Arenas.

A small gap lured the Italtrans rider into a risky move up the inside, but his lunge for the podium had huge consequences, hitting the rear of Dixon so hard it cracked his seat unit and dislodged the camera.

Dixon lost almost two seconds to the leaders, with Moreira urgently trying to get off of the gravel and grass he re-joined directly in front of David Alonso, who had no time to react and nowhere to go, ending both of their races in an ugly crash at turn four.

Dixon now had Arenas ahead again, but moved back to third to be top Boscoscuro, not long before Marcos Ramirez was a passenger in his crash, which took him straight into the path of Arenas, with both riders flying off into the gravel at speed - the Gresini bike hit the air fence so hard it bounced off and back towards the duo.

Manuel Gonzalez had an issue in Q2 which had left him 16th on the grid, a slower, more considered run through the pack, including a long battle with championship rival Aron Canet, saw him rise to fourth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP at their home race.



Celestino Vietti had set a new lap record in the driest session, Practice, but struggled in the wet qualifying, starting 18th. A dry race saw the Folladore Speed RS rider able to shine again, working his way forward to fifth.

Joe Roberts was over a second behind in sixth for American Racing, in turn clear of a battered and bruised Aron Canet after his fall on Saturday, finishing seventh on the second Fantic bike.

Izan Guevara was the only Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha left after Arbolino’s exit, bringing his bike home safely in eighth, just ahead of Ayumu Sasaki in ninth - equalling his best result form the last race in Assen for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP.

Filip Salac was in the same battle but had to settle for tenth on the second Marc VDS bike, keeping Agius at bay in eleventh as he recovered after his double long lap loop penalty, completed for the jump start.

2025 German Moto2 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 28m 02.843s 2 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.129s 3 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +1.131s 4 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +2.916s 5 Celestino Vietti ITA Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +3.067s 6 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +4.251s 7 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +6.359s 8 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +8.241s 9 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +8.489s 10 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +8.584s 11 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +8.756s 12 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +9.016s 13 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +10.403s 14 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +18.381s 15 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +18.583s 16 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +18.982s 17 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +19.101s 18 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +19.159s 19 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +19.819s 20 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +23.981s 21 Taiga Hada JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +27.901s 22 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) DNF 23 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) DNF 24 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNF 25 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF 26 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) DNF 27 Eric Fernandez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) DNF 28 Alonso Lopez SPA Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) DNF

Daniel Holgado was the top rookie in twelfth for Aspar, just ahead of Ivan Ortola in 13th for QJ Motor - Frinsa - MSI as he faded from a strong start.

Jorge Navarro was 14th for Forward Racing, with the final point going to Darryn Binder in 15th for Italjet Gresini.

Netherlands duo Collin Veijer and Zonta van den Goorbergh were close but just missed out in the same group on track, in 16th and 17th respectively.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements



Taiga Hada (21st) returned to Moto2, taking over as the latest rider to fill in for Mario Aji as he continues to recover from injury at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Alonso Lopez was the first to exit, on just the second lap.

Eric Fernandez did not last much longer, with Arbolino the only other solo faller before the crashes for Alonso and Moreira and Ramirez and Arenas.

Championship Standings

The comeback for Gonzalez took him to 172 points extending his gap over Canet from five to nine points.

Moreira remains third after his DNF, staying on 128, ahead of Dixon who moves bast the 100 benchmark with a podium, now on 114.

Holgado is the top rookie on 14th overall on 47 points, Alonso remains his nearest rival on 36 after not adding to his tally.