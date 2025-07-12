2025 German Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for Moto2 at the Sachsenring saw Jake Dixon use his track knowledge from Q1 to his advantage to claim pole position ahead of the German Grand Prix, round eleven of the championship.

Dixon used his Q1 time to help him build into the Q2 session quickly and claim a late pole position on the Boscoscuro in Germany.

The Elf Marc VDS rider came through with the second best time, so was well acquainted with the wet track and spray, while also adjusting to his hurt shoulder and knee from his earlier huge FP2 crash.

Traffic was initially an issue as the British rider looked for clear track to minimise spray from the other riders around him. At the end of the session everything slotted into place for the #96 allowing him to post a best of 1m 33.487s for his second pole of the season after also sitting in the top spot on the grid at COTA, where he went on to win the race.

Barry Baltus also came though Q1 and was the rider with the top time in that session - immediately back on the pace the Fantic Racing rider slotted in as the rider to beat aboard his Kalex, which Dixon managed to do - leaving the Belgian just 0.070s slower.

The wet morning session was closer in terms of weather to qualifying than the Friday sessions, with Tony Arbolino able to top the timesheets in FP2. The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider was again fast in the wet in Q2, posting the third best effort for a welcome return to the front row.

Senna Agius had been sat in provisional pole ahead of his Liqui Moly Intact GP team’s home race, but a late fall at turn seven saw him ride along the length of the air fence after landing back on his bike, but unable to defend his position, falling to fourth.

Albert Arenas kept the Q1 improvements coming, moving from that session to fifth for Italjet Gresini, but the first rider over a second away from Dixon’s impressive pole time.

Deniz Oncu was sixth quickest for Red Bull KTM Ajo, just ahead of Marcos Ramirez, who will be the top American Racing bike on the grid in seventh - as with Q1 his time and all below were slower than the Moto3 pole time, highlighting the tricky, damp conditions.

Alonso Lopez was eighth quickest for SpeedRS, their highest placed rider, with Ivan Ortola the top rookie in ninth for QJ Motor - Frinsa - MSI.

Joe Roberts topped FP1, showing promise the American Racing rider was back to his best, but faltered slightly in the wet so will start from tenth on the grid on the second American Racing bike.

Aron Canet was taken to the medical centre for further checks after his violent fall, also at tun seven ended his session early, dropping to twelfth for Fantic Racing, after losing the rear, holding his left wrist as he walked away.

Top rookie honours may have gone elsewhere but Daniel Holgado won the battle of the Aspar rookies to place 15th to David Alonso’s 17th.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez immediately had an issue and was quick to re-enter the pits. Losing valuable track time, the Dynavolt rider never really recovered, only improving to 16th by the chequered flag.

Celestino Vietti, who took pole in 2024 at the Sachsenring, arrived with the top time, going straight to Q2 with a new lap record in Friday Practice, but in the wet was last in the session for Folladore SpeedRS.



2025 German Moto2 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) 1m 33.487s 2 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.070s 3 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.075s 4 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.101s 5 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.343s 6 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.505s 7 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.678s 8 Alonso Lopez SPA Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +1.792s 9 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.818s 10 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.986s 11 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +2.380s 12 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +2.716s 13 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +2.786s 14 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +3.213s 15 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +3.627s 16 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +4.712s 17 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +5.008s 18 Celestino Vietti ITA Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +6.418s Q1 19 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 34.883s 20 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 34.507s 21 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 34.915s 22 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 35.202s 23 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 35.408s 24 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 35.815s 25 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.177s 26 Taiga Hada JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.519s 27 Eric Fernandez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 36.608s 28 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.637s

Q1 - No way out for Assen winner Moreira

Baltus was instantly at ease in the tricky, wet conditions - a constant feature in the top spot, he was joined by Dixon, Guevara and Arenas.

Yuki Kunii just missed out on going straight to Q2 on Friday, and was again tantalisingly close, his last lap was good enough to move from tenth to fourth briefly, before being pushed back to fifth, leaving the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider 19th on the grid.

Alex Escrig also flirted with the progression slots before ending up sixth in the session, the best Forward on the grid in 20th.

Diogo Moreira was Assen winner from a pole start, but on arrival at Saxony, the Italtrans rider has been off the pace, 16th overnight.

Landing in Q1 proved a disaster for the Brazilian who continued to struggle in the wet, finishing the session eleventh for 25th on the grid - all the riders from eighth in Q1 were slower than the Moto3 pole time.

Taiga Hada (26th) makes a Moto2 return, the latest rider to fill in for Mario Aji as he continues to recover from injury at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

