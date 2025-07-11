2025 German Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 German Grand Prix (Round 11) at the Sachsenring, where Celestino Vietti was back to his best with lap record pace.

Celestino Vietti, Moto2, 2025
Celestino Vietti, Moto2, 2025
© Gold & Goose

Celestino Vietti struck at just the right time to lead Friday Practice ahead of the Moto2 Dutch Grand Prix, to head directly to Q2 with the best time at the Sachsenring.

The Folladore SpeedRS rider has good form at the German track, having secured pole last year at the Sachsenring.

The Boscoscuro rider had just slipped out of the top ten as Senna Agius broke the lap record. Having seen the pace at the track, Vietti’s timing was perfect, as tyres faded soon after he went quickest, with a new lap record of 1m 22.329s.

That pushed Aguis’s early effort back to second, securing safe passage straight to Q2 ahead of his Liqui Moly Intact GP team’s home round, just 0.130s slower.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez also picked up the pace as his time began to slip, for a 2-3 in the session, behind his teammate.

 

Marcos Ramirez left it late to move from 13th to fourth for American Racing , with Aron Canet responding to finding himself in the danger zone, with a late lap pulling the Fantic Racing Lino Sonego rider back to a safer fifth.

Ayumu Sasaki got in a strong lap, with a marker ahead heading into the final ten minutes, which pulled the RW - Idrofoglia rider to a much improved fourth, only dropping to sixth by the chequered flag.

Filip Salac was the early session leader before the record laps came in - a fall from his Elf Marc VDS bike saw him unable to respond, walking away from turn one holding his arm as his time slipped back to seventh best.

Joe Roberts ran a similar pace to what he had found in the morning to lead FP1, but that level was now only enough to be eighth fastest for American Racing,

David Alonso was second for a spell on the way to being top rookie , just ahead of fellow Aspar rider Daniel Holgado in tenth, split by just a thousandth of a second.

Deniz Oncu had an unscheduled pit stop to remove a wasp from his helmet. After missing valuable track time the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider bounced back to set the eleventh best time.
 

Tony Arbolino slipped to twelfth quickest, enough for a trip directly to Q2 for the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider, with rookie Ivan Ortola and Alonso Lopez just making the cut.

Yukii Kunii was the rider who just missed out. The Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider had found a quick lap in the fast early part of the session, which had taken him to fifth, only just falling back to 15th in the final minutes.

2025 German Moto2  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Celestino ViettiITAFolladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)1m 22.329s
2Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.130s
3Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.277s
4Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.420s
5Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.436s
6Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.485s
7Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.494s
8Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.509s
9David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.515s
10Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO    Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.516s
11Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.525s
12Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.532s
13Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.536s
14Alonso LopezSPAFolladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.596s
15Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.646s
16Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.651s
17Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.688s
18Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.695s
19Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.708s
20Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.723s
21Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.754s
22Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.900s
23Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.015s
24Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.312s
25Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.639s
26Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.684s
27Taiga HadaJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.386s
28Eric FernandezSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.982s

Q1 beckons for Assen race winner Diogo Moreira, who was 16th quickest but only 0.651s off the top time in a close sesion for Italtrans.

Late progress also eluded fellow race winner Jake Dixon, stuck in 17th despite a late effort to inprove for Marc VDS and with similar pace to Moreira,

Regular Podium finisher in 2025, Barry Baltus was one place further back down the standings, in 19th on the second Fantic bike, for a loaded Q1.

There was a further fall for Eric Fernandez, bringing out the yellow flags with seven minutes remaining.


The morning session saw Joe Roberts lead the way, with his lap behind Salac taking him to the top of the timesheets, Dixon chipped away to finish just 0.015s slower in another incredibly close Moto2 session, with all of the top 14 well withing half a second of the lead time.

Gonzalez had a spell leading the way on his way to third, with Salac fourth and Ramirez fifth, with both Marc VDS and American Racing having a strong start to their Sachsenring appearances with both bikes inside the top five.

David Alonso was top rookie in FP1 for Aspar.

Alonso Lopez crashed at turn twelve, at the bottom of the waterfall, heading into the final ten minutes, his Boscoscuro taking heavy damage as it flipped through the gravel.

A late fall for Zonta van den Goorbergh saw his sideways bike collect Ivan Ortola, who managed incredibly to stay upright and ride through the gravel.

2025 German Moto2  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)1m23.072s
2Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.015s
3Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.067s
4Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.103s
5Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.147s
6Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.153s
7David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.161s
8Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.230s
9Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.253s
10Celestino ViettiITAFolladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.309s
11Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.326s
12Alonso LopezSPAFolladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.342s
13Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.355s
14Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.390s
15Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.523s
16Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO    Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.970s
17Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.810s
18Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.863s
19Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.872s
20Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.891s
21Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.005s
22Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.012s
23Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.122s
24Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.222s
25Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.298s
26Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.459s
27Taiga HadaJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.802s
28Eric FernandezSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+3.064s

