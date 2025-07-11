2025 German Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Celestino Vietti struck at just the right time to lead Friday Practice ahead of the Moto2 Dutch Grand Prix, to head directly to Q2 with the best time at the Sachsenring.

The Folladore SpeedRS rider has good form at the German track, having secured pole last year at the Sachsenring.

The Boscoscuro rider had just slipped out of the top ten as Senna Agius broke the lap record. Having seen the pace at the track, Vietti’s timing was perfect, as tyres faded soon after he went quickest, with a new lap record of 1m 22.329s.

That pushed Aguis’s early effort back to second, securing safe passage straight to Q2 ahead of his Liqui Moly Intact GP team’s home round, just 0.130s slower.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez also picked up the pace as his time began to slip, for a 2-3 in the session, behind his teammate.

Marcos Ramirez left it late to move from 13th to fourth for American Racing , with Aron Canet responding to finding himself in the danger zone, with a late lap pulling the Fantic Racing Lino Sonego rider back to a safer fifth.

Ayumu Sasaki got in a strong lap, with a marker ahead heading into the final ten minutes, which pulled the RW - Idrofoglia rider to a much improved fourth, only dropping to sixth by the chequered flag.

Filip Salac was the early session leader before the record laps came in - a fall from his Elf Marc VDS bike saw him unable to respond, walking away from turn one holding his arm as his time slipped back to seventh best.

Joe Roberts ran a similar pace to what he had found in the morning to lead FP1, but that level was now only enough to be eighth fastest for American Racing,

David Alonso was second for a spell on the way to being top rookie , just ahead of fellow Aspar rider Daniel Holgado in tenth, split by just a thousandth of a second.

Deniz Oncu had an unscheduled pit stop to remove a wasp from his helmet. After missing valuable track time the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider bounced back to set the eleventh best time.



Tony Arbolino slipped to twelfth quickest, enough for a trip directly to Q2 for the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider, with rookie Ivan Ortola and Alonso Lopez just making the cut.

Yukii Kunii was the rider who just missed out. The Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider had found a quick lap in the fast early part of the session, which had taken him to fifth, only just falling back to 15th in the final minutes.

2025 German Moto2 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Celestino Vietti ITA Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) 1m 22.329s 2 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.130s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.277s 4 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.420s 5 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.436s 6 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.485s 7 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.494s 8 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.509s 9 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.515s 10 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.516s 11 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.525s 12 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.532s 13 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.536s 14 Alonso Lopez SPA Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.596s 15 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.646s 16 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.651s 17 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.688s 18 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.695s 19 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.708s 20 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.723s 21 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.754s 22 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.900s 23 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.015s 24 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.312s 25 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.639s 26 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.684s 27 Taiga Hada JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.386s 28 Eric Fernandez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +2.982s

Q1 beckons for Assen race winner Diogo Moreira, who was 16th quickest but only 0.651s off the top time in a close sesion for Italtrans.

Late progress also eluded fellow race winner Jake Dixon, stuck in 17th despite a late effort to inprove for Marc VDS and with similar pace to Moreira,

Regular Podium finisher in 2025, Barry Baltus was one place further back down the standings, in 19th on the second Fantic bike, for a loaded Q1.

There was a further fall for Eric Fernandez, bringing out the yellow flags with seven minutes remaining.



The morning session saw Joe Roberts lead the way, with his lap behind Salac taking him to the top of the timesheets, Dixon chipped away to finish just 0.015s slower in another incredibly close Moto2 session, with all of the top 14 well withing half a second of the lead time.

Gonzalez had a spell leading the way on his way to third, with Salac fourth and Ramirez fifth, with both Marc VDS and American Racing having a strong start to their Sachsenring appearances with both bikes inside the top five.

David Alonso was top rookie in FP1 for Aspar.

Alonso Lopez crashed at turn twelve, at the bottom of the waterfall, heading into the final ten minutes, his Boscoscuro taking heavy damage as it flipped through the gravel.

A late fall for Zonta van den Goorbergh saw his sideways bike collect Ivan Ortola, who managed incredibly to stay upright and ride through the gravel.