Spanish Moto2 rider’s “two opinions” for route to world titles

Moto2 rider Aron Canet says he has “two opinions” on the future of his racing career, and both, he says, would result in world titles.

Canet joined the grand prix paddock in 2016, and currently battling for the Moto2 world title in his seventh season in the class.

The Spanish rider’s original target was MotoGP, but over time he’s come to decide that either WorldSBK or Moto2 are where his long term future lies.

“The goal of every rider is to go to MotoGP,” Canet said in an interview with German publication Speedweek.

“I got a lot of good results, but I never received an offer.

“Maybe the time has come to move to the Superbike World Championship or to ride Moto2 for another two or three years to win the title.”

Canet indicated that his mind his currently split between the two choices that he sees for himself.

“I have two opinions,” he said.

“I'll go to Superbikes, ride there for another 10 or 12 years, fight for the title every year and become world champion.

“Or I'll stay in Moto2 for another three or four years and become the rider with the most titles.”

They’re high ambitions from Canet, who since his 2016 debut in the World Championship has won 11 grands prix, and who only won his first Moto2 race last year.

But the Spaniard has proven to be one of the benchmark riders in the intermediate class over the past season-and-a-half and, with the possible exception of Diogo Moreira who won his first grand prix at Assen one-and-a-half weeks ago, seems to be the rider most able to challenge Manuel Gonzalez for the 2025 Moto2 World Championship.

As for World Superbike, the most likely destination for Canet seems to be BMW, which is still without a dry race win from a rider other than Toprak Razgatlioglu since it re-entered the series as a factory effort in 2019.

It would, however, be a revival of an old rivalry from Canet’s CEV days with Nicolo Bulega, should they battle for race wins and titles there. Canet has certainly been more successful than Bulega in the grand prix paddock, but it’s Bulega with the factory Ducati contract and with MotoGP possibilities open to him in 2027.