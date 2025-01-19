McLaren’s F1 team orders stance set to be ‘refreshed’

Lando Norris has confirmed that McLaren will “refresh” their policy on team orders for the 2025 F1 season.

Team orders became a talking point for McLaren in 2024 as the team eventually opted to favour Norris as he emerged as Max Verstappen’s closest title rival in the second half of the campaign.

After coming in for some criticism over their handling of situations in Hungary and Italy, where Norris lost ground to Verstappen, McLaren did eventually opt to prioritise the Briton.

But Norris says McLaren’s so-called ‘Papaya Rules’ will be reset heading into the new season, enabling both drivers to fight on an equal footing.

“[2025] is a refresh and Oscar has an opportunity to fight for a championship too,” Norris said.

“A lot of what you guys write about and talk about has been because of the championship fight, the Drivers’ Championship fight, and that’s where a lot of talk and things started.

“And I earned my right to have some of those privileges.

“I earned my right by doing a good job through the whole season, to be given that opportunity. I don’t go around asking for it.

“It’s certainly not how I want to win a championship. I want to go out and give Max a fair fight and do my part and earn it my way.

“Sometimes there’s inclusions, which is Oscar helping me on a couple of occasions.

“Everyone spoke like it was going to be every race.

“We went into Baku and it was actually the opposite way around. I did a little bit there [holding up Sergio Perez] and then Oscar helped me win in Brazil.

“Sadly, things turned for the worse on Sunday and the opportunity was gone, but I repaid it.

“So I think it’s our strength as a team. I don’t think other teams work this way.

“And it’s definitely a part of why we are where we are as a team now, why we are the top team in Formula 1, and why [we were] fighting for the win in the Constructors.”

Piastri on McLaren’s ‘ideal scenario’

While he was happy to accept the situation last season given he wasn’t in championship contention, Piastri is determined to avoid a repeat scenario this term.

“I mean, it's a bit of a catch-22. I think if I was better situated, then there wouldn't be team orders,” the two-time grand prix winner told Autosport.

"I think it's been made a much bigger deal than it has been, you know. There's not really been any situation so far where we've actually needed to use them, so to speak.

"So yes, some things have changed a little bit, and there's a few more rules or some tweaks to some of the ways we go racing, but again, they're very, very specific scenarios, I would say. So yeah, it's been I think a much bigger story for everyone outside the team.

"For us involved, we know to do the right thing when we need to. And yeah, I think next year of course I want to be in a position where I can fight and hopefully, it's just me and Lando that can fight for the championship, that's our ideal scenario.

"But even without these sort of more prescribed team orders, we've always worked in terms of doing the right thing for each other, and I don't think that will ever change.”