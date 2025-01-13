Aston Martin announce F1 reserve driver to back up Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Felipe Drugovich will continue as Aston Martin’s reserve and test driver for the 2025 F1 season.

Drugovich has been part of the Aston Martin driver programme since 2022 – the year he was crowned Formula 2 champion.

While Drugovich has enjoyed several test outings for Aston Martin, he has continued to be overlooked by teams for a full-time drive.

The Brazilian reportedly held talks with Williams in the past before they settled on Logan Sargeant.

Aston Martin have confirmed that Drugovich will continue to attend races, acting as back-up to Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

The role will be shared with former McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne.

Speaking of the news, Drugovich said: “I'm obviously really pleased to be staying with Aston Martin Aramco for a third full season as Test and Reserve Driver.

“There's a lot of momentum at this team, and I'm excited to see what we can achieve together.

“The incredible new facilities at the AMR Technology Campus, including the brand-new simulator, demonstrate the ambition here, and I'm committed to being a part of Aston Martin Aramco's long-term success. As always, I want to thank the team for their ongoing support.”

Mike Krack, Chief Trackside Officer, added: “Felipe has been a vital member of our team since joining, and we are very pleased to continue working with him into 2025 – he is a real asset. His contributions behind the scenes, particularly in the simulator and during test sessions, have been invaluable, and he does not put a foot wrong behind the wheel.

“Felipe's dedication and feedback have played a crucial role in our progress, and we are confident he will continue to make a significant impact as part of our team.

“We wish him the best of luck at the upcoming 24 Hours of Daytona.”

Aston Martin’s hopes for 2025

2025 is likely to be a stop-gap season for Aston Martin as they wait for Adrian Newey to begin work later this year.

Aston Martin will be targeting 2026 given their car will be influenced by Newey and benefit from a Honda works engine.

It means 2025 could be another difficult year for the Silverstone-based squad.

While Aston Martin finished fifth in the constructors’ championship again, they were well behind the top four teams.

By the end of the year, they had slipped behind Alpine and Haas in raw pace terms, often relying on Alonso’s brilliance.