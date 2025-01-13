Aston Martin announce F1 reserve driver to back up Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Aston Martin have confirmed their F1 reserve drivers for the new season.

Felipe Drugovich
Felipe Drugovich

Felipe Drugovich will continue as Aston Martin’s reserve and test driver for the 2025 F1 season.

Drugovich has been part of the Aston Martin driver programme since 2022 – the year he was crowned Formula 2 champion.

While Drugovich has enjoyed several test outings for Aston Martin, he has continued to be overlooked by teams for a full-time drive.

The Brazilian reportedly held talks with Williams in the past before they settled on Logan Sargeant.

Aston Martin have confirmed that Drugovich will continue to attend races, acting as back-up to Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

The role will be shared with former McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne.

Speaking of the news, Drugovich said: “I'm obviously really pleased to be staying with Aston Martin Aramco for a third full season as Test and Reserve Driver.

“There's a lot of momentum at this team, and I'm excited to see what we can achieve together.

“The incredible new facilities at the AMR Technology Campus, including the brand-new simulator, demonstrate the ambition here, and I'm committed to being a part of Aston Martin Aramco's long-term success. As always, I want to thank the team for their ongoing support.”

Mike Krack, Chief Trackside Officer, added: “Felipe has been a vital member of our team since joining, and we are very pleased to continue working with him into 2025 – he is a real asset. His contributions behind the scenes, particularly in the simulator and during test sessions, have been invaluable, and he does not put a foot wrong behind the wheel.

“Felipe's dedication and feedback have played a crucial role in our progress, and we are confident he will continue to make a significant impact as part of our team.

“We wish him the best of luck at the upcoming 24 Hours of Daytona.”

Aston Martin’s hopes for 2025

2025 is likely to be a stop-gap season for Aston Martin as they wait for Adrian Newey to begin work later this year.

Aston Martin will be targeting 2026 given their car will be influenced by Newey and benefit from a Honda works engine.

It means 2025 could be another difficult year for the Silverstone-based squad.

While Aston Martin finished fifth in the constructors’ championship again, they were well behind the top four teams.

By the end of the year, they had slipped behind Alpine and Haas in raw pace terms, often relying on Alonso’s brilliance.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
36m ago
Can fear of failure prompt Honda into a rebound ahead of MotoGP rules change?
Honda, MotoGP Barcelona test 2024
F1 News
50m ago
Franco Colapinto’s manager reveals juicy contract details after Alpine F1 move
Franco Colapinto
RR News
1h ago
Isle of Man TT, Manx GP and Southern 100 veteran dies aged 83
Selwyn Griffiths. Credit: Southern 100.
F1 News
2h ago
Aston Martin announce F1 reserve driver to back up Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll
Felipe Drugovich
F1 News
2h ago
Christian Horner “never” thought about quitting F1 amid scandal
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Ferrari drop clues on social media about livery of Lewis Hamilton's 2025 car
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
3h ago
Jorge Martin backed for Aprilia MotoGP success by rival ‘without sliver of same talent’
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
MotoGP Feature
3h ago
MotoGP team bosses under the microscope as a key struggler is identified
Honda
MotoGP News
4h ago
Valentino Rossi crash footage revealed from Americana in Tavullia
Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini, 2025 100km dei Campioni. Credit: Instagram/Valentino Rossi..
F1 News
4h ago
The time Mohammed Ben Sulayem wrecked Renault F1 car
© Renault