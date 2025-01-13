Christian Horner “never” thought about quitting F1 amid scandal

Christian Horner has insisted he “never, ever” considered walking away from F1 after the scandal which engulfed him and his Red Bull team.

Red Bull was rocked by turmoil on the eve of the 2024 F1 season when allegations of inappropriate and controlling behaviour were made against team principal Horner.

The 51-year-old Briton denied the accusations and was ultimately cleared of wrongdoing following an internal investigation into his behaviour towards a female colleague, who later saw her appeal dismissed.

The controversy surrounding Horner threatened to destabilise Red Bull and led to political turbulence within the team, as Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, called for Horner to step down.

Doubts over Verstappen’s own future emerged in the wake of the off-track drama.

Red Bull also suffered a competitive dip mid-way through the season but Verstappen was able to clinch his fourth successive world title despite being put under pressure by McLaren’s Lando Norris.

However, Red Bull could not retain their constructors’ crown and slipped to third place in the championship, behind McLaren and Ferrari.

Horner’s passion always remained

“It certainly was a very challenging year,” Horner acknowledged to PlanetF1.

“There was a lot to deal with but we always remained focused on on-track.

“Obviously, we’ve had a few changes in the team, as well, but we’re evolving for the future, and I think we’re in good shape for that.

“My passion has always been the competition. That’s what I get out of bed for. Once a racer, always a racer. When the lights go out, that’s what it’s all about.”

Despite Red Bull’s on and off track troubles, Horner stressed he never thought about quitting his position.

“I’ve never, ever had that thought cross my mind, to be honest with you,” he said.

“There’s a very exciting next chapter coming up with Red Bull Powertrains – it’s the biggest challenge we’ve taken on in the 20 years that we’ve been in the sport. I think the next chapter is potentially one of the most exciting chapters.

“You’re always learning in this business.”

Red Bull have lost several key figures heading into the 2025 season, with Adrian Newey deciding to leave the team in the wake of the controversy involving Horner.

The legendary F1 designer has joined Aston Martin and is set to begin his new role on 2 March.

Sporting director Jonathan Wheatley has also departed in order to become team principal of Sauber, who will morph into the Audi works team in 2026.