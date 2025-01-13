Ferrari drop clues on social media about livery of Lewis Hamilton's 2025 car

Ferrari have possibly dropped a hint about their new livery for the 2025 F1 season, backing up a recent claim that they will adopt a bolder look.

With preparations well underway ahead of the new season, a number of reports have emerged regarding Ferrari’s new challenger - Lewis Hamilton’s first car with the team.

As per Autoracer, Ferrari are set to choose “a more intense shade of red” for their colour scheme in 2025.

The report suggests the shade of red will not be as dark as the one used for the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello.

A number of posts on Ferrari’s social media accounts since the turn of the year have potentially hinted at the shade of red they will use on their new F1 car.

A dressing room label, Hamilton’s birthday cake, and the table for two all feature the same dark shade of red.

Fans will have to wait until F1’s official launch event at The O2 - F1 75 Live - with every team present to get a glimpse of the new livery.

Ferrari prepare for Hamilton’s first test

With just over one month to go until pre-season testing in Bahrain, Ferrari are set to give Hamilton a number of tests in their 2022 car to get up to speed.

Hamilton was unable to test for the team in Abu Dhabi at the end of last year due to contractual commitments he had with Mercedes.

Hamilton’s outings will give him a crucial opportunity to familiarise himself with his new team and start to build relationships ahead of a big year for Ferrari.

Ferrari finished second in the 2024 F1 constructors’ championship, just 13 points behind McLaren.

Loïc Serra, who was previously at Mercedes with Hamilton, is having a significant influence on the new car.

It’s been reported that Serra has been focusing on the suspension and the interaction with the Pirelli tyres.

Ferrari and Hamilton struggled with qualifying in 2024 - and it’s an area Serra has been tasked to make gains in.