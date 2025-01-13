The time Mohammed Ben Sulayem wrecked Renault F1 car

Mohammed Ben Sulayem once crashed an F1 car during a demonstration run for Renault.

Back in 2009, the FIA president got an opportunity to sample F1 machinery when he took part in a demonstration run for Renault in Dubai to promote the inaugural Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which took place that year.

With the Yas Marina Circuit still being completed, the run took place at the Dubai Autodrome.

Driving the 2008 Renault R28, Ben Sulayem was taking part in a drag race alongside a Ford GT when he crashed.

After accelerating off the line and taking the lead, Ben Sulayem lost control of the Renault and spun into the wall along the pit straight.

While the Emirati was unhurt in the crash, the F1 car suffered heavy damage to the left-hand side.

The accident caused the demonstration day to be prematurely ended.

You can watch footage of the crash below.

Remote video URL

Mohammed Ben Sulayem's driving background

While Ben Sulayem does not have single-seater experience, he does have a driving background.

He is a former rally driver who has won the Middle East Rally Championship 14 times.

Ben Sulayem also took part 23 rallies in the World Rally Championship between 1988 and 1995 with Toyota and Ford, scoring a total of 12 points.

In 2005 Ben Sulayem’s attention turned to off-track matters as he became the president of the Emirates Motorsports Organisation as the representative of the United Arab Emirates in the FIA.

Ben Sulayem was then elected Vice President for sport and a member of the FIA World Motor Sport Council in 2008. He played a key role in organising the first Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He was elected FIA president in December 2021, succeeding Jean Todt.