The time Mohammed Ben Sulayem wrecked Renault F1 car

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem once crashed an F1 car.

© Renault
© Renault

Mohammed Ben Sulayem once crashed an F1 car during a demonstration run for Renault.

Back in 2009, the FIA president got an opportunity to sample F1 machinery when he took part in a demonstration run for Renault in Dubai to promote the inaugural Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which took place that year.

With the Yas Marina Circuit still being completed, the run took place at the Dubai Autodrome.

Driving the 2008 Renault R28, Ben Sulayem was taking part in a drag race alongside a Ford GT when he crashed.

After accelerating off the line and taking the lead, Ben Sulayem lost control of the Renault and spun into the wall along the pit straight.

While the Emirati was unhurt in the crash, the F1 car suffered heavy damage to the left-hand side.

The accident caused the demonstration day to be prematurely ended.

You can watch footage of the crash below.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem's driving background

While Ben Sulayem does not have single-seater experience, he does have a driving background.

He is a former rally driver who has won the Middle East Rally Championship 14 times.

Ben Sulayem also took part 23 rallies in the World Rally Championship between 1988 and 1995 with Toyota and Ford, scoring a total of 12 points.

In 2005 Ben Sulayem’s attention turned to off-track matters as he became the president of the Emirates Motorsports Organisation as the representative of the United Arab Emirates in the FIA.

Ben Sulayem was then elected Vice President for sport and a member of the FIA World Motor Sport Council in 2008. He played a key role in organising the first Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He was elected FIA president in December 2021, succeeding Jean Todt. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
11m ago
Ferrari drop clues on social media about livery of Lewis Hamilton's 2025 car
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
58m ago
Jorge Martin backed for Aprilia MotoGP success by rival ‘without sliver of same talent’
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
MotoGP team bosses under the microscope as a key struggler is identified
Honda
MotoGP News
1h ago
Valentino Rossi crash footage revealed from Americana in Tavullia
Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini, 2025 100km dei Campioni. Credit: Instagram/Valentino Rossi..
F1 News
1h ago
The time Mohammed Ben Sulayem wrecked Renault F1 car
© Renault

More News

WSBK News
2h ago
Ryan Vickers “only 0.9 off of Valentino Rossi” at flat track race
Vickers and Rossi
F1 News
2h ago
David Croft leaps to defence of Max Verstappen after “petulant” fan criticism
David Croft and Max Verstappen, alongside Nico Hulkenberg
MotoGP News
2h ago
Enea Bastianini’s manager Carlo Pernat explains reason for split
Carlo Pernat, Enea Bastianini
F1 News
2h ago
FIA president’s latest attack on F1 media and odd British GP comment
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem
WSBK News
2h ago
Injured Toprak Razgatlioglu forced out of first 2025 WorldSBK test
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Shaun Muir, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.