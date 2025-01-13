David Croft leaps to defence of Max Verstappen after “petulant” fan criticism

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has defended Max Verstappen for his “over-aggressive” on-track behaviour, describing the Dutchman as a “winner”.

Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive F1 drivers’ title in 2024, seeing off Lando Norris’ late-season charge.

It was arguably Verstappen’s most impressive season, given Red Bull’s struggles in the second half of the year.

Verstappen won seven of the opening 10 races, before claiming victory in just two of the final 14.

Due to his points lead over Norris, Verstappen was able to go on the aggressive in their wheel-to-wheel battles.

The Red Bull driver was hit with two 10-second time penalties for aggressive driving in Mexico.

Croft was speaking at the Autosport International event in Birmingham and engaged in a discussion with a fan.

Of Verstappen, the fan said: “He’s over-aggressive on track and he’s a petulant individual when it comes to other drivers.”

Croft replied: “You are entitled to your view, sir, and I’m not going to disagree with you.

“He’s over-aggressive on track, and he’s petulant to the other drivers… which probably makes him a winner and a champion. Now, do we like champions? Do we like winners? We all have our favourites. I get that entirely.

“But the thing about Max is that he does what he does to win and to be a champion, and Red Bull is paying him to win and be a champion, so he’s doing what’s expected of him. I have no problem with that whatsoever. I like Max. I’ve always liked Max.

“I’ve liked him since he first drove in Japan FP1 [in 2014] because he’s got so much talent, and I appreciate the talents.”

Croft draws Schumacher comparison

Croft sees similarities between Verstappen and Michael Schumacher in how desperate they are to win in F1.

He feels Verstappen could be appreciated more as he’s “a bit of a winner”.

“Michael Schumacher. We love Michael Schumacher. We love Lewis Hamilton,” he added. “They’re winners. They’re champions. We love Sebastian Vettel for all those years winning four titles as well.

“He did what he had to do to win as well. And if his teammate got in the way of that, and was collateral damage, as it were… so be it, that didn’t matter. He was a winner.

“Maybe we just have to appreciate that Max is a bit of a winner. Maybe we should actually celebrate the fact that, for four years, he’s been at the top.

“Spain 2022 was the last time Max didn’t lead the drivers’ championship. Imagine getting out of bed every morning, trying to keep yourself on top for nearly four years. That’s a hell of a toll.”