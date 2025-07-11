Aprilia respond as a fresh twist in Jorge Martin saga whispered in Spain

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola has responded amid new reports that Jorge Martin will remain with the Italian marque for 2026.

The reigning world champion has been at the centre of a contract dispute with Aprilia since May, after informing the marque he was looking to exercise a performance clause to release him for the 2026 season.

The news came as a shock to the paddock as Jorge Martin had spent most of 2025 on the sidelines with injury.

Aprilia has always insisted that the contract between both parties will be honoured for next year, though Martin’s manager said in an interview at Assen that his rider was “free” to sign with whoever for 2026.

In response, Aprilia said it was willing to drag this dispute through the courts, while Dorna warned Martin that he will not be allowed to race in 2026 without having resolved this issue.

Ahead of his expected racing return next weekend at the Czech Grand Prix following a test at Misano this week, a report from Spain’s AS states that Martin will now remain with Aprilia next year.

“Regarding the future, I have no news,” Rivola said on Friday in a press conference at the German Grand Prix in response to these reports.

“My position, our position, is still the same from day one. We haven’t moved a finger.

“There is no news because we think the future is already fixed. Obviously we are focused on that.

“We look forward and can’t wait to see him back. We told him ‘take your time’. Now we’ve given him more than he needs.

“In Misano [in a test] he was ready to do a last run but I said ‘it’s okay’.”

It was widely reported that Martin was looking to sign with Honda for 2026, who has a factory seat available.

But Honda repeatedly denied having any agreement in place, noting publicly that it would not sign a rider who was not free of contract with their existing team.

AS claims Martin’s camp pushed Aprilia to take this matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to find a quick resolution - though the Italian brand rejected this.

Jorge Martin, nor his management, have made any comment on this latest development yet.

In his absence, Aprilia has scored a victory at the British Grand Prix and a second-place finish at the Dutch Grand Prix with Marco Bezzecchi. 

