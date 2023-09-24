There were three incidents between Lopez and Dixon at the Buddh Circuit, culminating in the Spaniard clattering into the Brit and sending him into the gravel.

Dixon rejoined but retired early, and saw title rival Pedro Acosta win the race.

Dixon revealed that Lopez chose not to apologise: “No, I’ve not seen him. My room was next door to him so he had every opportunity.”

Dixon avoided any urge to criticise his rival, like he did with Darryn Binder earlier this season: “You live and learn from situations. I learned from the last situation when something like this happened, how to move on and grow as a person.”

But Neil Hodgson was left fuming by Lopez’s move, telling TNT Sports: “It was really poor, wild riding from someone with a bad reputation in this paddock for doing silly moves.

“He gets a mediocre start. He’s on the inside, he’s got one plan and that’s to brake after everyone else.

“He’s going so fast that he misses the corner completely. Thankfully he doesn’t take anyone down.

“It’s a wild move. Hopefully he learned from that.

“There’s a restart. You think maybe he won’t be as rash!

“His plan is to brake after everybody else. He almost wipes Jake out.

“If Jake had been wiped out there, in front of the whole pack? Well, I don’t even want to think.

“It was a violent move.

“The issue then? Jake is behind him, passes him, goes wide. So there’s room to pass, you know where Jake is.

“Lopez is so aggressive and rides through Jake. Knocks him flying.

“It’s not the first time. In Mugello he did it to Sam Lowes, knocked him flying.”