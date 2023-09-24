2023 Indian Moto2 Grand Prix, Buddh International Circuit - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Indian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|22m 29.844s
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|22m 33.387s
|3
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|22m 36.350s
|4
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|22m 37.221s
|5
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|22m 37.747s
|6
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|22m 41.281s
|7
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|22m 41.488s
|8
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|22m 42.069s
|9
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|22m 42.422s
|10
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|22m 42.634s
|11
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|22m 43.106s
|12
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|GT Trevisan SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|22m 43.895s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|22m 45.094s
|14
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|22m 50.761s
|15
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|22m 53.130s
|16
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|22m 57.054s
|17
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|22m 58.063s
|18
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|23m 2.989s
|19
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|23m 24.292s
|20
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|23m 35.915s
|21
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|+1 lap
|22
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|GT Trevisan SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|+1 lap
|23
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|+3 laps
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|DNS
Pedro Acosta extends his title lead with a confident victory in a re-started Indian Moto2 Grand Prix.
Championship rival Tony Arbolino likewise spent much of the race in second while Joe Roberts and Serio Garcia entertained in a fierce battle for the final place on the Buddh International Circuit podium.
Sam Lowes was taken down by Aron Canet while countryman Jake Dixon fell after contact from Alonso Lopez, then again on his own.
The initial race was red-flagged after a first-turn pile-up triggered by Jeremy Alcoba, who received a long lap penalty... then a double long lap penalty for failing to serve the initial sanction. If that wasn't bad enough, Alcoba then fell in the long lap loop.