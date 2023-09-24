2023 Indian Moto2 Grand Prix, Buddh International Circuit - Race Results

Peter McLaren's picture
24 Sep 2023
Pedro Acosta, Moto2, Indian MotoGP, 23 September

Race results from the 2023 Indian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)22m 29.844s
2Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)22m 33.387s
3Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)22m 36.350s
4Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)22m 37.221s
5Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)22m 37.747s
6Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)22m 41.281s
7Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)22m 41.488s
8Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)22m 42.069s
9Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)22m 42.422s
10Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)22m 42.634s
11Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)22m 43.106s
12Fermín AldeguerSPAGT Trevisan SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)22m 43.895s
13Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)22m 45.094s
14Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)22m 50.761s
15Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)22m 53.130s
16Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)22m 57.054s
17Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)22m 58.063s
18Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)23m 2.989s
19Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)23m 24.292s
20Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)23m 35.915s
21Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)+1 lap 
22Alonso LopezSPAGT Trevisan SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)+1 lap 
23Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)+3 laps 
 Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)DNF 
 Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)DNF 
 Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)DNF 
 Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)DNF
 Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)DNS

Pedro Acosta extends his title lead with a confident victory in a re-started Indian Moto2 Grand Prix.

Championship rival Tony Arbolino likewise spent much of the race in second while Joe Roberts and Serio Garcia entertained in a fierce battle for the final place on the Buddh International Circuit podium.

Sam Lowes was taken down by Aron Canet while countryman Jake Dixon fell after contact from Alonso Lopez, then again on his own.

The initial race was red-flagged after a first-turn pile-up triggered by Jeremy Alcoba, who received a long lap penalty... then a double long lap penalty for failing to serve the initial sanction. If that wasn't bad enough, Alcoba then fell in the long lap loop.

 