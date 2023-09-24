Indian Moto2 Grand Prix, Buddh International Circuit - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 22m 29.844s 2 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 22m 33.387s 3 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 22m 36.350s 4 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 22m 37.221s 5 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 22m 37.747s 6 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 22m 41.281s 7 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 22m 41.488s 8 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 22m 42.069s 9 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 22m 42.422s 10 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 22m 42.634s 11 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 22m 43.106s 12 Fermín Aldeguer SPA GT Trevisan SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 22m 43.895s 13 Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 22m 45.094s 14 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 22m 50.761s 15 Sean Dylan Kelly USA Forward Team (Forward) 22m 53.130s 16 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 22m 57.054s 17 Alberto Surra ITA Forward Team (Forward) 22m 58.063s 18 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 23m 2.989s 19 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 23m 24.292s 20 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 23m 35.915s 21 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1 lap 22 Alonso Lopez SPA GT Trevisan SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) +1 lap 23 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) +3 laps Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) DNF Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) DNF Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) DNF Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) DNF Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) DNS

Pedro Acosta extends his title lead with a confident victory in a re-started Indian Moto2 Grand Prix.

Championship rival Tony Arbolino likewise spent much of the race in second while Joe Roberts and Serio Garcia entertained in a fierce battle for the final place on the Buddh International Circuit podium.

Sam Lowes was taken down by Aron Canet while countryman Jake Dixon fell after contact from Alonso Lopez, then again on his own.

The initial race was red-flagged after a first-turn pile-up triggered by Jeremy Alcoba, who received a long lap penalty... then a double long lap penalty for failing to serve the initial sanction. If that wasn't bad enough, Alcoba then fell in the long lap loop.