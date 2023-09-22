2023 Indian Moto2 Grand Prix, Buddh International Circuit - Friday Practice Results

22 Sep 2023
Somkiat Chantra , Moto2, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 14 April

Friday Practice results from the 2023 Indian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit.

2023 Moto2 Buddh International Circuit - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 52.596s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 52.878s
3Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 53.495s
4Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 53.557s
5Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 53.660s
6Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.756s
7Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 53.796s
8Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.808s
9Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.838s
10Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.838s
11Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 53.940s
12Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 53.992s
13Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 54.107s
14Alonso LopezSPAGT Trevisan SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 54.124s
15Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 54.138s
16Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 54.164s
17Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 54.241s
18Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 54.278s
19Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 54.375s
20Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)1m 54.662s
21Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 54.675s
22Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 54.795s
23Fermín AldeguerSPAGT Trevisan SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 54.805s
24Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 54.812s
25Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 54.862s
26Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 55.034s
27Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 55.063s
28Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 55.221s
29Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 55.864s
30Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 55.895s

Somkiat Chantra tops opening Moto2 practice for the inaugural Indian Grand Prix.

 