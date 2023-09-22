2023 Indian Moto2 Grand Prix, Buddh International Circuit - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2023 Indian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit.
|2023 Moto2 Buddh International Circuit - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.596s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.878s
|3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.495s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.557s
|5
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.660s
|6
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.756s
|7
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.796s
|8
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.808s
|9
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.838s
|10
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.838s
|11
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.940s
|12
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.992s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.107s
|14
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|GT Trevisan SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 54.124s
|15
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.138s
|16
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.164s
|17
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.241s
|18
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.278s
|19
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.375s
|20
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 54.662s
|21
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.675s
|22
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 54.795s
|23
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|GT Trevisan SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 54.805s
|24
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.812s
|25
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.862s
|26
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 55.034s
|27
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 55.063s
|28
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 55.221s
|29
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 55.864s
|30
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 55.895s
Somkiat Chantra tops opening Moto2 practice for the inaugural Indian Grand Prix.