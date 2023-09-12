On course to win the Moto2 title with Pedro Acosta after his dominant victory at Misano, the Red Bull KTM Ajo team remains the place to be when it comes to the intermediate class.

Currently part of that team in Moto3, Oncu will be stepping up after spending his entire grand prix career in Moto3.

"I'm very happy to be moving up to Moto2 with Red Bull KTM Ajo," said Oncu. "The main goal this season is to improve in Moto3 and get good results to fight for the title.

"We are doing really well together and have victories in Germany and Austria so far. I just want to thank Aki, KTM and Red Bull for their confidence in me and for this opportunity.

"Thanks also to my manager, Kenan Sofuoğlu, for always supporting me."

On the other side of the garage will be winner of the Austrian Moto2 race Vietti, who will replace Acost who remains set for a promotion to MotoGP.

KTM still find themselves in a compromising situation as they have five riders with MotoGP contracts, but with only four bikes available.

So while it remains to be seen what happens to Acosta, the signings of Oncu and Vietti is further confirmation that the Spaniard will be stepping up to the premier class in 2024.

Speaking about his deal with the team, Vietti added: "I’m super-excited. It’s a great opportunity for me so I am very happy about the news.

"I have to say thanks to KTM and Aki Ajo for believing in me. Also, thanks to VR46 Riders Academy Management, as without them none of this would be possible.

"We still have a way to go before the end of this season, so I have to finish this one the best way with my current team.

"They helped me to achieve many great results this year. It will also enable me to have the confidence to start the new season well. Thank you so much and see you in 2024."