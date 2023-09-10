San Marino Moto2: Acosta offers Misano Masterclass for victory

Round twelve of the Moto2 championship belonged to Pedro Acosta, as he stamped his authority back on the intermediate class with an assured win at Misano.

Almost immediately the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider took over at the front. Celestino Vietti went with him but even when most challenged the Spaniard was able to maintain a gap of 0.8s as he completed a huge run of consistent laps im the 1m 36s bracket.

On another level, Acosta was able to break Vietti in the closing stages.With his final rival gone, nobody could match his pace leaving the #37 the clear winner - leading over the line by 6.305s.

It is Acosta’s fifth win of the season, which he celebrated with a wheelie.

Vietti was gracious in defeat at home. The Fantic rider started from pole and did everything to stay with Acosta but after several huge moments, including a massive final save at turn one where he was sideways with his bike all but folded, which was a warning too far. Having found the limit, impressive save in the bag, the Italian decided to finish the race and collect twenty points.

2022 race winner Alonso Lopez was fourth when Aron Canet did not heed his bike’s warning shot - sliding out of contention on lap eight after running marginally wide and off line. The Speed Up rider inherited the place and while he could not quite handle the pace at the front, he was also clear of losing his podium finish for Boscoscuro.

It was Lopez’s first podium visit since the French Grand Prix in a race filled with comeback stories.

Arbolino reduces title damage with fourth

Tony Arbolino was not quite as up against it as he was in the Catalan grand Prix last week where he failed to move out of Q1, making race progress hard from 20th on the grid, finishing 17th.

Although his Rimini visit didn’t start with a flourish, it was nowhere near as disasterous as the last round, working his way up from Q1 this time to sit ninth on the grid.

From there, moving through the pack was less of an ordeal and the Elf Marc VDS rider was soon up to sixth after passing Filip Salac.

Gaining another place when Canet exited ahead, his next task was bridging the gap to the next riders on track.

After reaching Manuel Gonzalez, Arbolino made his pass the hard way around the outside on lap 18. Holding his rivals at bay, with not quite enough time to chase down Lopez, Arbolinowent on to finish fourth.

Behind, Ai Ogura continued the redemption theme.

A lacklustre qualifying left the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider down in 13th on the grid, but his 'Sunday man' attitude saw him pick of his rivals over the duration to gain seven places, easy on the tyres in the latter stages as his rivals used theirs up.

The Japanese rider was just ahead of his teammate Somkiat Chantra, who also found a way around Gonzalex late on for sixth.

Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp) was seventh after starting on the front row, but was well clear of slipping back further into the next pack on track.

That was lead over the line by Joe Roberts for Italtrans in eighth, with a close battle to the chequered flag between the American and Gresini’s Salac.

Wildcard Mattia Pasini had lost none of his speed or talent in the commentary booth, using his extensive home knowledge of Misano to complete the top ten for Fieten Olie Racing, the best of their three riders on track.

Sergio Garcia was the top rookie in eleventh, working hard from 22nd on the grid for Pons Wegow Los40, their best rider following Canet’s DNF.

Catalan winner Jake Dxion continued his weekend to forget. Littlered with crashes, it was always going to be hard to progress from 14th on the grid. The British rider set several personal best laps on his way to twelfth, a second behind Pasini and Garcia.

The remaining points were picked up by Bo Bendsnayder in 13th for Pertamina Mandalika SAG, a distant Marcos Ramirez in 14th for American Racing and Barry Baltus finishing15th for Fieten Olie Racing.



Crashes injuries and replacements

A late, huge crash saw Lukas Tulovic sent flying ater hitting the back of Izan Guevara at turn eleven on the last lap. After their Curvone crash Guevara went to the medical centre for further checks.

Sam Lowes was another late exit, his front grip vanishing to send him off at turn one, with his crash finishing at turn two with seven laps remaining.

Fermin Aldeguer slid out a lap earlier, while Rory Skinner retired to the pits.

Zonta van den Goorbergh, Dennis Foggia and Senna Agius all suffered early exits.



Albert Arenas didn’t make it to the grid. His Friday crash caused a dislocated shoulder, so he was withdrawn during practice.

Darryn Binder remains absent as he continues his recovery.Liqui Moly Intact GP used Agius as his replacement in Misano.

Alex Escrig had Sean Dylan Kelly (20th) make a return to the Moto2 paddock to fill in at Forward.



Where does that leave the championship?

Pedro Acosta’s win moves him onto a total of 211 points, with Arbolino limiting the damage to his hopes on 177. A disappointing twelfh halts Dixon’s charge and sees him now 65 points behind, while Canet’s crash sees him stay on 116.