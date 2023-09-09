San Marino Moto2: Vietti flies to home pole with last lap

The session got underway with Vietti setting the pace. With pit stops done and tyre changes completed Pedro Acosta took over at the top of the timesheets.

As the pace picked up so did the crashes - Alonso Lopez’s saw Vietti’s next lap cancelled along with Jake Dixon who was close to him on track.

That lap was fast enough for pole, but left Acosta flying high. Fates were reversed when as the clock ticked down Acosta had his best effort cancelled and then got caught up behind Barry Baltus, who had provided a tow for his best.

Shortly after the Fantic rider was on the limit again, this time setting a best in the session of 1m 36.201s as the chequered flag waved. It is the #13 riders second pole this season.

Acosta said in parc ferme that given the amount of falls that front row and being upright was the aim, and he achieved it, close on times after all the changes, just 0.080s slower for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Q1 to front row for Manuel Gonzalez.

The Kalex duo are joined by a third, with Manuel Gonzalez on the front row. The Yamaha VR46vMaster Camp rider went from fourth on the grid to fifth in the race in Montmelo.

Eager to build on his result, the Spaniard was eleventh after Friday, but slipped to 20th in P3.

Several changes to his bike paid off and he sailed into Q2 with the third best time, and then with an extra fifteen minutes track time, was able to chip away at his time and claim third, his best grid placing to date.

Aron Canet lines up fourth, just 0.003s behind his compatriot for Pons Wegow Los40 in a close session.

Wildcard entry Mattia Pasini was fifth fastest, using all his home experiece in his wildcard ride for Fieten Olie Racing, claiminf a second row start despite a crash at La Quercia.

Alonso Lopez, race winner in Misano in 2022, was the best of the Boscoscuro riders in sixth for Speed Up, just ahead of a rejuvinated Joe Roberts, who has been on the pace all weekend and kept momentum for seventh.

Sam Lowes also looked to have strng race pace and was the best of the Elf Marc VDS riders in eighth.

Arbolino back in Q1, recovers for ninth.

Tony Arbolino was once again up against it when his practice times left him ninteenth overall.

As with the Catalan race, a trip into Q1 was needed for a grid position that might help him keep his title charge on track.

The first session was no problem for the Italian, moving through Behind Bo Bendsneyder, the duo confident and in the pits for the final moments of the session.

Q2 saw improvements to the #14’s time but none significant to ever look like troubling the front row. Abrolino starts next to his teammate in ninth.

Filip Salac found enough improvement to climb into a top ten start as his top time slipped down the order for QJMotor Gresini.

Somkit Chantra had looked to have got all of his crashes out of his system before the session but a late fall saw him stuck in eleventh, with his Idemitsu teammate Ai Ogura, a front row starter at just the last round, was 13th.

Disaster for Dixon

One of the riders not avoiding the gravel was Jake Dixon. His P1 session began with an early fall, limiting track time and putting the British rider on the back foot from the off.

He recovered to place in the top three by the end of practice, but the start of Q2 saw him unhappy with his Inde GasGas Aspar, straight back into the pits.

Once again up against it, the loss of the clean early track time saw him with no banker. In 14th he saw his lap cancelled at the same time as Vietti who was heading to the top.

A final push too hard to move up the timseheets saw the #96 off his bike and in the gravel, riding back to the pits on a scooter and unable to improve on 14th.

What happened in Q1?

Bo Bendsneyder (15th) set the early pace and was rewarded by moving to Q2 with the best time. Arbolino moved into second with Manuel Gonzalez and Zonta van den Goorbergh (12th) also progressing.

Izan Guevara just missed out for Inde GasGas but was the top rookie in fifth in the session, so will line up 19th.

Sergio Garcia, who has regularly been the best of the new rider was eighth on the second Pons bike. He was one place ahead of fellow rookie Dennis Foggia in ninth in the session on the second Italtrans, while Rory Skinner was 12th as he continues his transition from BSB machinery with American Racing.

Injuries and replacements

Moto2 continues to be plagued with injury, even after the summer break.

Albert Arenas joined the injury list. His massive practice crash on Friday, thrown violently from his red Bull bike at turn nine, left him with a dislocated shoulder.

He joins Darryn Binder, still recovering from his clash with Sam Lowes. Senns Agius (20th) is his stand in at Liqui Moly Intact GP.

Alex Escrig is also out. This time he has Sean Dylan Kelly (29th) making a paddock comeback to keep his seat warm at Forward.