A statement from MotoGP commercial rights holder Dorna Sports read:

‘Mike Trimby has sadly passed away. Founder and CEO of IRTA, and an icon of MotoGP, Trimby will forever be remembered.

‘Dorna Sports, and the entire MotoGP family, send their deepest condolences to Mike’s wife Irene, his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones at this most difficult time.

‘Mike was one of the most important figures in the history of motorcycle Grand Prix racing. His life, achievements and memory will be celebrated during the remainder of the San Marino Grand Prix as the paddock joins together to honour him.’

In 1982, Trimby was asked by leading grand prix riders to represent them and lead their fight for better and safer racing conditions. IRTA (International Road-Racing Teams Association) was officially established several years later and, over the four decades since, has organised riders and teams as well as the paddock, grid and facilities at MotoGP events.

'One of the unsung heroes... Mike made the sport better and safer'

Trimby was awarded the Royal Automobile Club’s prestigious Torrens Trophy in 2022 in recognition of his 'tireless work to improve circuit safety and represent the riders, teams and commercial side of MotoGP'.

"We decided to honour the man known as ‘the King of the MotoGP paddock’," said former racer Barrie Baxter, Chairman of the Torrens Trophy Nominations Committee. "The Torrens Trophy celebrates an individual or organisation considered to have made an outstanding contribution to motorcycling in Britain. It therefore gives us enormous pleasure to award the 2022 Torrens Trophy to one of the biggest unsung heroes of British motorcycle racing.”

“Mike is a key pillar in our sport and a very deserving recipient of this award,’ added Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, during the presentation ceremony. “He has been part of Grand Prix motorcycle racing for decades and in our time working together, I have seen the dedication he’s given to the paddock, which has made the sport better and safer than ever."

Trimby had said: “I am surprised but honoured to receive this award. My achievements were made possible only by the initial support from the leading Grand Prix riders and subsequently, the unity of the teams within IRTA, but none of this would have been possible without the partnership with Dorna, which started in 1992. Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta and his staff are equally passionate about rider safety.

“I also want to share this award with my wife Irene, who has worked with me at Grands Prix since 1982. Whatever achievements I am credited with would not have been possible without her support.”

Crash.net extends its deepest condolences to Mike Trimby's family and friends as well as everyone at IRTA.

Jorge Viegas (FIM President), Carmelo Ezpeleta (Dorna CEO) and Herve Poncharal (IRTA President) will hold a press conference at Misano at 11:50 today (Saturday) to pay tribute to Mike Trimby.

MotoGP will then hold a minute's silence at 18:00, at the end of the track action, so that every member of the paddock will have the opportunity to attend.

A gentleman and a good friend. A man that has done more for Grand Prix than is appreciated. A man that is responsible for saving more lives on track through his dogged and intelligent rider focussed initiatives. A great man. We will miss you massively Mike. RIP Uggy. https://t.co/wfMCC3sLAA — Keith Huewen (@KeithHuewen) September 8, 2023