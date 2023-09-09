2023 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, Misano - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2023 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix at Misano.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.201s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.281s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.421s
|4
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.424s
|5
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.484s
|6
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|+Ego SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.487s
|7
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.534s
|8
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.541s
|9
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.559s
|10
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.639s
|11
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.649s
|12
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.722s
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.816s
|14
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.889s
|15
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.919s
|16
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.207s
|17
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.215s
|18
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.245s
|19
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.859s
|20
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.967s
|21
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|+Ego SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.992s
|22
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.015s
|23
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.051s
|24
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 37.415s
|25
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.621s
|26
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.701s
|27
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.867s
|28
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.917s
|29
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 37.923s
|30
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.126s