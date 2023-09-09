2023 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, Misano - Qualifying Results

9 Sep 2023
Celestino Vietti, Moto2, Catalunya MotoGP, 2 September

Qualifying results from the 2023 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix at Misano.

2023 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, Misano - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 36.201s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.281s
3Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 36.421s
4Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 36.424s
5Mattia PasiniITAFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.484s
6Alonso LopezSPA+Ego SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.487s
7Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.534s
8Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.541s
9Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.559s
10Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.639s
11Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.649s
12Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.722s
13Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.816s
14Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.889s
15Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.919s
16Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 37.207s
17Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.215s
18Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.245s
19Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.859s
20Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.967s
21Fermín AldeguerSPA+Ego SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.992s
22Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 37.015s
23Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.051s
24Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 37.415s
25Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.621s
26Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 37.701s
27Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 37.867s
28Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 37.917s
29Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)1m 37.923s
30Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 38.126s

