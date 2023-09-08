2023 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, Misano - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2023 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix at Misano.
|2023 Moto2 Misano - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.488s
|2
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.679s
|3
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.797s
|4
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.870s
|5
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.893s
|6
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.903s
|7
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.924s
|8
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.070s
|9
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.181s
|10
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.182s
|11
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.262s
|12
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.272s
|13
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|#NAME?
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 37.314s
|14
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.383s
|15
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.556s
|16
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|#NAME?
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 37.563s
|17
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.596s
|18
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.676s
|19
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.755s
|20
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.804s
|21
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.835s
|22
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.879s
|23
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.941s
|24
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.095s
|25
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 38.312s
|26
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.455s
|27
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.692s
|28
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.863s
|29
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 39.012s
|30
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 39.180s
|31
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 39.577s