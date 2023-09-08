Moto2 San Marino: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Sirkuit Misano
Hasil Free Practice 1 untuk Moto2 San Marino, putaran ke-12 dari musim 2023 di Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Pedro Acosta melanjutkan penampilan kuatnya musim ini dengan memuncaki sesi latihan pertama Moto2 San Marino di Sirkuit Misano.
Pemimpin klasemen sementara itu mencatatkan waktu 1 menit 36,488 detik, mengungguli Ai Ogura dan pembalap tuan rumah Celestino Vietti di posisi kedua dan ketiga.
|2023 Moto2 Misano - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.488s
|2
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.679s
|3
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.797s
|4
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.870s
|5
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.893s
|6
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.903s
|7
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.924s
|8
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.070s
|9
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.181s
|10
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.182s
|11
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.262s
|12
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.272s
|13
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|#NAME?
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 37.314s
|14
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.383s
|15
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.556s
|16
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|#NAME?
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 37.563s
|17
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.596s
|18
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.676s
|19
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.755s
|20
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.804s
|21
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.835s
|22
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.879s
|23
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.941s
|24
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.095s
|25
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 38.312s
|26
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.455s
|27
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.692s
|28
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.863s
|29
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 39.012s
|30
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 39.180s
|31
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 39.577s