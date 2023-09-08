Moto2 San Marino: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Sirkuit Misano

Hasil Free Practice 1 untuk Moto2 San Marino, putaran ke-12 dari musim 2023 di Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Pedro Acosta melanjutkan penampilan kuatnya musim ini dengan memuncaki sesi latihan pertama Moto2 San Marino di Sirkuit Misano.

Pemimpin klasemen sementara itu mencatatkan waktu 1 menit 36,488 detik, mengungguli Ai Ogura dan pembalap tuan rumah Celestino Vietti di posisi kedua dan ketiga.

2023 Moto2 Misano - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.488s
2Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.679s
3Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 36.797s
4Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.870s
5Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.893s
6Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.903s
7Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 36.924s
8Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.070s
9Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.181s
10Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.182s
11Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 37.262s
12Mattia PasiniITAFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.272s
13Fermín AldeguerSPA#NAME?(Boscoscuro)1m 37.314s
14Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.383s
15Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 37.556s
16Alonso LopezSPA#NAME?(Boscoscuro)1m 37.563s
17Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.596s
18Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 37.676s
19Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.755s
20Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 37.804s
21Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 37.835s
22Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 37.879s
23Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 37.941s
24Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 38.095s
25Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 38.312s
26Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 38.455s
27Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 38.692s
28Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 38.863s
29Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)1m 39.012s
30Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 39.180s
31Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 39.577s