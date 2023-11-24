Moto2 Valencia: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Ricardo Tormo
Hasil Free Practice 1 Moto2 Valencia dari Sirkuit Ricardo Tormo, putaran ke-20 dan terakhir dari musim 2023.
Pedro Acosta mengawali akhir pekan terakhirnya sebagai pembalap Moto2 dengan memuncaki sesi latihan bebas pertama untuk Grand Prix Valencia di Sirkuit Ricardo Tormo.
|moto2 valencia - ricardo tormo - hasil free practice 1
|Pos
|PEMBALAP
|Nat
|TIM
|MOTOR
|LAPTIME
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.024s
|2
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.135s
|3
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.185s
|4
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.200s
|5
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.329s
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.378s
|7
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.399s
|8
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.424s
|9
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.496s
|10
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.540s
|11
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.637s
|12
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.692s
|13
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.810s
|14
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.842s
|15
|Hector Garzo
|SPA
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Nts)
|1m 34.899s
|16
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.938s
|17
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.161s
|18
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.182s
|19
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 35.183s
|20
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.287s
|21
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.293s
|22
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.372s
|23
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.388s
|24
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.401s
|25
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.404s
|26
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.519s
|27
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.534s
|28
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.874s
|29
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.901s
|30
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.926s
|31
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 36.576s
|32
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.026s