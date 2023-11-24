Moto2 Valencia: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Ricardo Tormo

Avatar Derry Munikartono
24 Nov 2023
Pedro Acosta, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 17 November

Hasil Free Practice 1 Moto2 Valencia dari Sirkuit Ricardo Tormo, putaran ke-20 dan terakhir dari musim 2023.

Pedro Acosta mengawali akhir pekan terakhirnya sebagai pembalap Moto2 dengan memuncaki sesi latihan bebas pertama untuk Grand Prix Valencia di Sirkuit Ricardo Tormo.

moto2 valencia - ricardo tormo - hasil free practice 1
PosPEMBALAPNatTIMMOTORLAPTIME
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.024s
2Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 34.135s
3Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 34.185s
4Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 34.200s
5Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.329s
6Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.378s
7Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 34.399s
8Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.424s
9Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.496s
10Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.540s
11Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.637s
12Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.692s
13Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.810s
14Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 34.842s
15Hector GarzoSPAFieten Olie Racing GP(Nts)1m 34.899s
16Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 34.938s
17Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.161s
18Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 35.182s
19Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 35.183s
20Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 35.287s
21Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.293s
22Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.372s
23Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 35.388s
24Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.401s
25Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.404s
26Matteo FerrariITAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.519s
27Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 35.534s
28Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 35.874s
29Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 35.901s
30Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.926s
31Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)1m 36.576s
32Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.026s