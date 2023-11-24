Moto2 Valencia: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Ricardo Tormo

24 Nov 2023
Pedro Acosta, Moto2, Valencia MotoGP, 24 November

Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto2 Valencia dari Sirkuit Ricardo Tormo, putaran ke-20 dan terakhir dari musim 2023.

Juara dunia yang baru dinobatkan Pedro Acosta memimpin hari pertama akhir pekan terakhirnya di kelas Moto2.

1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 33.768s
2Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 33.900s
3Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 33.951s
4Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.004s
5Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.016s
6Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 34.092s
7Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 34.122s
8Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.243s
9Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.317s
10Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 34.354s
11Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.357s
12Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.433s
13Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.464s
14Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 34.470s
15Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 34.558s
16Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 34.606s
17Hector GarzoSPAFieten Olie Racing GP(Nts)1m 34.735s
18Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 34.750s
19Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.855s
20Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 34.867s
21Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.870s
22Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 34.907s
23Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 34.999s
24Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 35.054s
25Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 35.056s
26Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 35.071s
27Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.113s
28Matteo FerrariITAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.184s
29Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 35.209s
30Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.455s
31Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 35.472s
32Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)1m 36.237s