Moto2 Valencia: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Ricardo Tormo
Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto2 Valencia dari Sirkuit Ricardo Tormo, putaran ke-20 dan terakhir dari musim 2023.
Juara dunia yang baru dinobatkan Pedro Acosta memimpin hari pertama akhir pekan terakhirnya di kelas Moto2.
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim
|motor
|laptime
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.768s
|2
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 33.900s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.951s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.004s
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.016s
|6
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.092s
|7
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.122s
|8
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.243s
|9
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.317s
|10
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.354s
|11
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.357s
|12
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.433s
|13
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.464s
|14
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.470s
|15
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.558s
|16
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.606s
|17
|Hector Garzo
|SPA
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Nts)
|1m 34.735s
|18
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.750s
|19
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.855s
|20
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.867s
|21
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.870s
|22
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.907s
|23
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.999s
|24
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.054s
|25
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 35.056s
|26
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.071s
|27
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.113s
|28
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.184s
|29
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.209s
|30
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.455s
|31
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.472s
|32
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 36.237s