Moto2 Valencia: Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Ricardo Tormo

25 Nov 2023
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Valencia MotoGP, 24 November

Hasil Free Practice 3 untuk Moto2 Valencia di Sirkuit Ricardo Tormo, putaran ke-20 dan penutup dari musim 2023.

PosPEMBALAPNatTIMMOTORLAPTIME
1Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 33.264s
2Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 33.429s
3Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 33.599s
4Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 33.607s
5Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 33.751s
6Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 33.856s
7Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 33.889s
8Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 33.913s
9Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 33.923s
10Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 33.956s
11Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 33.987s
12Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 33.997s
13Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 34.041s
14Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.044s
15Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.052s
16Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 34.063s
17Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 34.073s
18Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.103s
19Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.132s
20Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.246s
21Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 34.312s
22Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.324s
23Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.353s
24Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 34.425s
25Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 34.433s
26Hector GarzoSPAFieten Olie Racing GP(Nts)1m 34.479s
27Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 34.557s
28Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 34.627s
29Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 34.812s
30Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 34.817s
31Matteo FerrariITAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.856s
32Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)1m 35.161s