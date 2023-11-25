2023 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix, Ricardo Tormo - Practice (3) Results
Practice (3) results from the 2023 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.
|2023 Moto2 Ricardo Tormo - Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 33.264s
|2
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.429s
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.599s
|4
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.607s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 33.751s
|6
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.856s
|7
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.889s
|8
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.913s
|9
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.923s
|10
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.956s
|11
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.987s
|12
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.997s
|13
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.041s
|14
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.044s
|15
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.052s
|16
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.063s
|17
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.073s
|18
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.103s
|19
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.132s
|20
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.246s
|21
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 34.312s
|22
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.324s
|23
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.353s
|24
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.425s
|25
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.433s
|26
|Hector Garzo
|SPA
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Nts)
|1m 34.479s
|27
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.557s
|28
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.627s
|29
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.812s
|30
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.817s
|31
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.856s
|32
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 35.161s