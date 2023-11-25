2023 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix, Ricardo Tormo - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2023 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.314s
|2
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 33.488s
|3
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.508s
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.573s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.648s
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.762s
|7
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.773s
|8
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.844s
|9
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.884s
|10
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.921s
|11
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.943s
|12
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.999s
|13
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.060s
|14
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.111s
|15
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.166s
|16
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.178s
|17
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.192s
|18
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.341s
|19
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.105s
|20
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.158s
|21
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.218s
|22
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 34.248s
|23
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.287s
|24
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.457s
|25
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.474s
|26
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.618s
|27
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.621s
|28
|Hector Garzo
|SPA
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Nts)
|1m 34.632s
|29
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.946s
|30
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.063s
|31
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.089s
|32
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 35.470s
Aron Canet, wearing a Sito Pons replica helmet, puts the Pons team in pole position for its final Moto2 race.