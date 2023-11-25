2023 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix, Ricardo Tormo - Qualifying Results

25 Nov 2023
Aron Canet, Moto2, Valencia MotoGP, 24 November

Qualifying results from the 2023 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 33.314s
2Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 33.488s
3Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 33.508s
4Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 33.573s
5Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 33.648s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 33.762s
7Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 33.773s
8Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 33.844s
9Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 33.884s
10Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 33.921s
11Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 33.943s
12Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 33.999s
13Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 34.060s
14Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 34.111s
15Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.166s
16Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 34.178s
17Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.192s
18Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 34.341s
19Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.105s
20Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 34.158s
21Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 34.218s
22Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 34.248s
23Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.287s
24Matteo FerrariITAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.457s
25Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 34.474s
26Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 34.618s
27Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 34.621s
28Hector GarzoSPAFieten Olie Racing GP(Nts)1m 34.632s
29Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 34.946s
30Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 35.063s
31Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 35.089s
32Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)1m 35.470s

Aron Canet, wearing a Sito Pons replica helmet, puts the Pons team in pole position for its final Moto2 race.

 

 