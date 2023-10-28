Moto2 Thailand: Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Sirkuit Buriram

Avatar Derry Munikartono
28 Okt 2023
Pedro Acosta, Moto2, Thailand MotoGP, 27 October

Hasil sesi Free Practice 3 untuk Moto2 Thailand di Chang International Circuit, Buriram, putaran ke-17 dari musim 2023.

Pedro Acosta melanjutkan dominasinya di Buriram sejauh ini dengan memimpin Free Practice 3 Moto2 Thailand di Sirkuit Buriram.

moto2 thailand - buriram - hasil free practice 3
PospembalapNattimmotorlaptime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 35.297s
2Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 35.793s
3Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 35.990s
4Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 36.029s
5Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.080s
6Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.095s
7Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 36.124s
8Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 36.167s
9Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.170s
10Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.183s
11Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.185s
12Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.204s
13Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.229s
14Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.233s
15Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 36.265s
16Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.278s
17Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.382s
18Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.428s
19Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.460s
20Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.465s
21Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.538s
22Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.604s
23Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 36.720s
24Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.774s
25Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.835s
26Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.882s
27Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 36.917s
28Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 37.130s
29Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 37.569s
30Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 38.052s

 

 