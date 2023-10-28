2023 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Practice (3) Results
Practice (3) results from the 2023 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram.
|2023 Moto2 Buriram - Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.297s
|2
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 35.793s
|3
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.990s
|4
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.029s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.080s
|6
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.095s
|7
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.124s
|8
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.167s
|9
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.170s
|10
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.183s
|11
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.185s
|12
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.204s
|13
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.229s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.233s
|15
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.265s
|16
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.278s
|17
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.382s
|18
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.428s
|19
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.460s
|20
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.465s
|21
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.538s
|22
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.604s
|23
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 36.720s
|24
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.774s
|25
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.835s
|26
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.882s
|27
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 36.917s
|28
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.130s
|29
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.569s
|30
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.052s