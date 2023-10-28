2023 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Qualifying Results

Peter McLaren's picture
28 Oct 2023
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Thailand MotoGP, 28 October

Qualifying results from the 2023 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram.

2023 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 35.371s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 35.548s
3Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 35.690s
4Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 35.710s
5Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.788s
6Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 35.823s
7Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 35.928s
8Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.963s
9Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 35.965s
10Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.970s
11Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 35.973s
12Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 36.039s
13Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.044s
14Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.076s
15Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.105s
16Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.228s
17Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.229s
18Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.859s
19Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.941s
20Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 35.957s
21Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.154s
22Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.175s
23Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 36.300s
24Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.330s
25Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.459s
26Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.552s
27Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 36.834s
28Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 37.019s
29Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 37.023s
30Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 37.358s

 

 