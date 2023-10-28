2023 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2023 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram.
|2023 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 35.371s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.548s
|3
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.690s
|4
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.710s
|5
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.788s
|6
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.823s
|7
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 35.928s
|8
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.963s
|9
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.965s
|10
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.970s
|11
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.973s
|12
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.039s
|13
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.044s
|14
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.076s
|15
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.105s
|16
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.228s
|17
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.229s
|18
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.859s
|19
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.941s
|20
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.957s
|21
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.154s
|22
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.175s
|23
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 36.300s
|24
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.330s
|25
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.459s
|26
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.552s
|27
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 36.834s
|28
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.019s
|29
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.023s
|30
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.358s