2023 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2023 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram.
|2023 Moto2 Buriram - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.985s
|2
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.999s
|3
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.005s
|4
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.194s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.240s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.283s
|7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.312s
|8
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.354s
|9
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.585s
|10
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.606s
|11
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.652s
|12
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.735s
|13
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.748s
|14
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.858s
|15
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.900s
|16
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.929s
|17
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.959s
|18
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 37.016s
|19
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.088s
|20
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.107s
|21
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.110s
|22
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.113s
|23
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.218s
|24
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.256s
|25
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.437s
|26
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 37.493s
|27
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.502s
|28
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.517s
|29
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.617s
|30
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.629s
|2023 Moto2 Buriram - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.266s
|2
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.354s
|3
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.423s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.564s
|5
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.600s
|6
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.604s
|7
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.643s
|8
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.669s
|9
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.702s
|10
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.703s
|11
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.754s
|12
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.811s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.833s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.851s
|15
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.911s
|16
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.919s
|17
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.004s
|18
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.162s
|19
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.192s
|20
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.197s
|21
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.207s
|22
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.275s
|23
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.286s
|24
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.305s
|25
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.306s
|26
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.673s
|27
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 37.958s
|28
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 37.995s
|29
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.376s
|30
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.771s
Pedro Acosta leads opening Moto2 practice at Buriram in Thailand.
Jake Dixon, cleared to ride after hurting his shoulder in Australia, suffered an early fall at Turn 9.