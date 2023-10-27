2023 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Friday Practice Results

Peter McLaren's picture
27 Oct 2023
Pedro Acosta, Moto2, Thailand MotoGP, 27 October

Friday Practice results from the 2023 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram.

2023 Moto2 Buriram - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 35.985s
2Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 35.999s
3Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.005s
4Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.194s
5Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 36.240s
6Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.283s
7Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.312s
8Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 36.354s
9Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.585s
10Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.606s
11Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.652s
12Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.735s
13Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.748s
14Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 36.858s
15Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 36.900s
16Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.929s
17Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.959s
18Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 37.016s
19Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 37.088s
20Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.107s
21Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.110s
22Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.113s
23Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.218s
24Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.256s
25Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.437s
26Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 37.493s
27Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 37.502s
28Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 37.517s
29Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.617s
30Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 37.629s
2023 Moto2 Buriram - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.266s
2Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.354s
3Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.423s
4Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.564s
5Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.600s
6Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 36.604s
7Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.643s
8Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.669s
9Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 36.702s
10Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.703s
11Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 36.754s
12Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 36.811s
13Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.833s
14Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.851s
15Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.911s
16Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.919s
17Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.004s
18Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 37.162s
19Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.192s
20Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.197s
21Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.207s
22Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.275s
23Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.286s
24Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.305s
25Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.306s
26Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 37.673s
27Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 37.958s
28Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 37.995s
29Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 38.376s
30Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 38.771s

Pedro Acosta leads opening Moto2 practice at Buriram in Thailand.

Jake Dixon, cleared to ride after hurting his shoulder in Australia, suffered an early fall at Turn 9.