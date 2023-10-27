2023 Moto2 Buriram - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 35.985s 2 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 1m 35.999s 3 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 36.005s 4 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.194s 5 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 36.240s 6 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 36.283s 7 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.312s 8 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 36.354s 9 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.585s 10 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 36.606s 11 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.652s 12 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 36.735s 13 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 36.748s 14 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 36.858s 15 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 36.900s 16 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.929s 17 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.959s 18 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 37.016s 19 Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 37.088s 20 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 37.107s 21 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 37.110s 22 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 37.113s 23 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 37.218s 24 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 37.256s 25 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 37.437s 26 Alberto Surra ITA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 37.493s 27 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 37.502s 28 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 1m 37.517s 29 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 37.617s 30 Mattia Casadei ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 37.629s Thailand MotoGP: Latest Results

Thailand Moto3: Latest Results 2023 Moto2 Buriram - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 36.266s 2 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 36.354s 3 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.423s 4 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.564s 5 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.600s 6 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 36.604s 7 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.643s 8 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 36.669s 9 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 36.702s 10 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 36.703s 11 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 1m 36.754s 12 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 36.811s 13 Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 36.833s 14 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.851s 15 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 36.911s 16 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 36.919s 17 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.004s 18 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 37.162s 19 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 37.192s 20 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 37.197s 21 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 37.207s 22 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 37.275s 23 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 37.286s 24 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 37.305s 25 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 37.306s 26 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 1m 37.673s 27 Alberto Surra ITA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 37.958s 28 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 37.995s 29 Mattia Casadei ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 38.376s 30 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 38.771s

Pedro Acosta leads opening Moto2 practice at Buriram in Thailand.

Jake Dixon, cleared to ride after hurting his shoulder in Australia, suffered an early fall at Turn 9.