Moto2 Thailand: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Sirkuit Buriram

Avatar Derry Munikartono
27 Okt 2023
Pedro Acosta, Moto2, Australian MotoGP, 20 October

Hasil sesi Free Practice 1 untuk Moto2 Thailand di Chang International Circuit, Buriram, putaran ke-17 dari musim 2023.

Pedro Acosta memimpin latihan pembukaan Moto2 Thailand di Chang International Circuit, Buriram.

Jake Dixon, yang diizinkan untuk berkendara setelah mengalami cedera bahu di Australia, terjatuh lebih awal di Tikungan 9.

moto2 thailand - buriram - hasil free practice 1
PosPEMBALAPNatTIMMOTORLAPTIME
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.266s
2Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.354s
3Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.423s
4Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.564s
5Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.600s
6Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 36.604s
7Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.643s
8Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.669s
9Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 36.702s
10Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.703s
11Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 36.754s
12Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 36.811s
13Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.833s
14Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.851s
15Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.911s
16Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.919s
17Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.004s
18Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 37.162s
19Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.192s
20Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.197s
21Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.207s
22Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.275s
23Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.286s
24Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.305s
25Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.306s
26Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 37.673s
27Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 37.958s
28Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 37.995s
29Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 38.376s
30Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 38.771s