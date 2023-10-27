Moto2 Thailand: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Sirkuit Buriram
Hasil sesi Free Practice 1 untuk Moto2 Thailand di Chang International Circuit, Buriram, putaran ke-17 dari musim 2023.
Pedro Acosta memimpin latihan pembukaan Moto2 Thailand di Chang International Circuit, Buriram.
Jake Dixon, yang diizinkan untuk berkendara setelah mengalami cedera bahu di Australia, terjatuh lebih awal di Tikungan 9.
|Pos
|PEMBALAP
|Nat
|TIM
|MOTOR
|LAPTIME
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.266s
|2
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.354s
|3
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.423s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.564s
|5
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.600s
|6
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.604s
|7
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.643s
|8
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.669s
|9
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.702s
|10
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.703s
|11
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.754s
|12
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.811s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.833s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.851s
|15
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.911s
|16
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.919s
|17
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.004s
|18
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.162s
|19
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.192s
|20
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.197s
|21
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.207s
|22
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.275s
|23
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.286s
|24
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.305s
|25
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.306s
|26
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.673s
|27
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 37.958s
|28
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 37.995s
|29
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.376s
|30
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.771s