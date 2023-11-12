2023 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.
|Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|36m 4.378s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|36m 11.506s
|3
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|36m 13.936s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|36m 14.370s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 16.030s
|6
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|36m 18.053s
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 19.578s
|8
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 22.860s
|9
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|36m 24.382s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 25.368s
|11
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 25.948s
|12
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|36m 27.867s
|13
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|36m 30.169s
|14
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|36m 34.231s
|15
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 34.301s
|16
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 37.059s
|17
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 37.739s
|18
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 43.178s
|19
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|36m 46.177s
|20
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|36m 49.136s
|21
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|36m 57.595s
|22
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|37m 2.932s
|23
|Helmi Azman
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|(Kalex)
|37m 14.318s
|24
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|37m 25.011s
|25
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|+1 lap
|Azroy Anuar
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
Pedro Acosta is the 2023 Moto2 world champion.
The future MotoGP rider clinched his second world title in just three seasons of grand prix racing with a runner-up finish in Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix, officially ending the challenge of lone remaining rival Tony Arbolino with two rounds still to go.
"Thanks Pedro!" said Acosta's team manager Aki Ajo. "It has been impressive three years to work with him, the guy which suprise us every day about his matureness and cleverness. Most enjoyable thing is not only to win the two titles [Moto3 and Moto2] together, maybe it’s even more the feeling what we create together with Pedro, his family and the whole team."
Arbolino's slim hopes effectively ended when the Italian ran wide after contact with Ai Ogura and Aron Canet.
After escaping from a Turn 1 clash that sent Manuel Gonzalez down, SpeedUp's Fermin Aldeguer won his second race in a row with ease. Marcos Ramirez took his first Moto2 podium in third for American Racing.