2023 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Race Results

12 Nov 2023
Race results from the 2023 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)36m 4.378s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)36m 11.506s
3Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)36m 13.936s
4Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)36m 14.370s
5Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)36m 16.030s
6Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)36m 18.053s
7Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)36m 19.578s
8Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)36m 22.860s
9Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)36m 24.382s
10Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)36m 25.368s
11Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)36m 25.948s
12Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)36m 27.867s
13Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)36m 30.169s
14Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)36m 34.231s
15Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)36m 34.301s
16Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)36m 37.059s
17Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)36m 37.739s
18Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)36m 43.178s
19Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)36m 46.177s
20Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)36m 49.136s
21Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)36m 57.595s
22Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)37m 2.932s
23Helmi AzmanMALPetronas MIE Racing RW(Kalex)37m 14.318s
24Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)37m 25.011s
25Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)+1 lap 
 Azroy AnuarMALPetronas MIE Racing RW(Kalex)DNF 
 Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)DNF 
 Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)DNF 
 Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)DNF 
 Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)DNF 
 Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)DNF 

Pedro Acosta is the 2023 Moto2 world champion.

The future MotoGP rider clinched his second world title in just three seasons of grand prix racing with a runner-up finish in Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix, officially ending the challenge of lone remaining rival Tony Arbolino with two rounds still to go.

"Thanks Pedro!" said Acosta's team manager Aki Ajo. "It has been impressive three years to work with him, the guy which suprise us every day about his matureness and cleverness. Most enjoyable thing is not only to win the two titles [Moto3 and Moto2] together, maybe it’s even more the feeling what we create together with Pedro, his family and the whole team."

Arbolino's slim hopes effectively ended when the Italian ran wide after contact with Ai Ogura and Aron Canet. 

After escaping from a Turn 1 clash that sent Manuel Gonzalez down, SpeedUp's Fermin Aldeguer won his second race in a row with ease. Marcos Ramirez took his first Moto2 podium in third for American Racing.

 

 