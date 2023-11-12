Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 36m 4.378s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 36m 11.506s 3 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 36m 13.936s 4 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 36m 14.370s 5 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 36m 16.030s 6 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 36m 18.053s 7 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 19.578s 8 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 22.860s 9 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 36m 24.382s 10 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 25.368s 11 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 36m 25.948s 12 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 36m 27.867s 13 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 36m 30.169s 14 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 36m 34.231s 15 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 34.301s 16 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 36m 37.059s 17 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 36m 37.739s 18 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 36m 43.178s 19 Sean Dylan Kelly USA Forward Team (Forward) 36m 46.177s 20 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 36m 49.136s 21 Mattia Casadei ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 36m 57.595s 22 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 37m 2.932s 23 Helmi Azman MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW (Kalex) 37m 14.318s 24 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 37m 25.011s 25 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) +1 lap Azroy Anuar MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW (Kalex) DNF Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) DNF Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) DNF Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) DNF Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) DNF Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF

Pedro Acosta is the 2023 Moto2 world champion.

The future MotoGP rider clinched his second world title in just three seasons of grand prix racing with a runner-up finish in Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix, officially ending the challenge of lone remaining rival Tony Arbolino with two rounds still to go.

"Thanks Pedro!" said Acosta's team manager Aki Ajo. "It has been impressive three years to work with him, the guy which suprise us every day about his matureness and cleverness. Most enjoyable thing is not only to win the two titles [Moto3 and Moto2] together, maybe it’s even more the feeling what we create together with Pedro, his family and the whole team."

Arbolino's slim hopes effectively ended when the Italian ran wide after contact with Ai Ogura and Aron Canet.

After escaping from a Turn 1 clash that sent Manuel Gonzalez down, SpeedUp's Fermin Aldeguer won his second race in a row with ease. Marcos Ramirez took his first Moto2 podium in third for American Racing.