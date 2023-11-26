2023 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix, Ricardo Tormo - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.
|Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix, Ricardo Tormo - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|34m 33.384s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|34m 37.370s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|34m 39.839s
|4
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|34m 39.860s
|5
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|34m 40.444s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|34m 41.248s
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|34m 42.308s
|8
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|34m 45.226s
|9
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|34m 45.480s
|10
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|34m 45.933s
|11
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|34m 46.911s
|12
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|34m 47.428s
|13
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|34m 48.954s
|14
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|34m 49.245s
|15
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|34m 51.923s
|16
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|34m 51.992s
|17
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|34m 58.740s
|18
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|35m 0.100s
|19
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|35m 4.458s
|20
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|35m 6.691s
|21
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|35m 9.237s
|22
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 9.736s
|23
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|35m 10.339s
|24
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 14.521s
|25
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|35m 15.693s
|26
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|35m 29.212s
|Hector Garzo
|SPA
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Nts)
|DNF
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|DNF
Fermin Aldeguer takes his fourth win in a row at the Valencia Moto2 season finale, also the last race for Dunlop as tyre supplier.
The victory also allowed Aldeguer to snatch third in the final world championship standings from Jake Dixon.
Reigning champion Pedro Acosta signed off his Moto2 career with an unexpected 12th place, having never made an impact on the race.
Sam Lowes finished his final grand prix before switching to WorldSBK in seventh.
A big opening lap accident at Turn 4, saw Serio Garcia highside and hit by a following bike, but he was later seen sitting up and moving. Izan Guevara and Celestino Vietti were also involved.