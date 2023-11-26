Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix, Ricardo Tormo - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 34m 33.384s 2 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 34m 37.370s 3 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 34m 39.839s 4 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 34m 39.860s 5 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 34m 40.444s 6 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 34m 41.248s 7 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 34m 42.308s 8 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 34m 45.226s 9 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 34m 45.480s 10 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 34m 45.933s 11 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 34m 46.911s 12 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 34m 47.428s 13 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 34m 48.954s 14 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 34m 49.245s 15 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 34m 51.923s 16 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 34m 51.992s 17 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 34m 58.740s 18 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 35m 0.100s 19 Matteo Ferrari ITA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 35m 4.458s 20 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 35m 6.691s 21 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 35m 9.237s 22 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 35m 9.736s 23 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 35m 10.339s 24 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 35m 14.521s 25 Mattia Casadei ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 35m 15.693s 26 Sean Dylan Kelly USA Forward Team (Forward) 35m 29.212s Hector Garzo SPA Fieten Olie Racing GP (Nts) DNF Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) DNF Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) DNF Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) DNF

Fermin Aldeguer takes his fourth win in a row at the Valencia Moto2 season finale, also the last race for Dunlop as tyre supplier.

The victory also allowed Aldeguer to snatch third in the final world championship standings from Jake Dixon.

Reigning champion Pedro Acosta signed off his Moto2 career with an unexpected 12th place, having never made an impact on the race.

Sam Lowes finished his final grand prix before switching to WorldSBK in seventh.

A big opening lap accident at Turn 4, saw Serio Garcia highside and hit by a following bike, but he was later seen sitting up and moving. Izan Guevara and Celestino Vietti were also involved.