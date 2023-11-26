2023 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix, Ricardo Tormo - Race Results

26 Nov 2023
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Valencia MotoGP, 25 November

Race results from the 2023 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix, Ricardo Tormo - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)34m 33.384s
2Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)34m 37.370s
3Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)34m 39.839s
4Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)34m 39.860s
5Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)34m 40.444s
6Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)34m 41.248s
7Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)34m 42.308s
8Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)34m 45.226s
9Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)34m 45.480s
10Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)34m 45.933s
11Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)34m 46.911s
12Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)34m 47.428s
13Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)34m 48.954s
14Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)34m 49.245s
15Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)34m 51.923s
16Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)34m 51.992s
17Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)34m 58.740s
18Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)35m 0.100s
19Matteo FerrariITAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)35m 4.458s
20Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)35m 6.691s
21Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)35m 9.237s
22Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)35m 9.736s
23Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)35m 10.339s
24Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)35m 14.521s
25Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)35m 15.693s
26Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)35m 29.212s
 Hector GarzoSPAFieten Olie Racing GP(Nts)DNF 
 Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)DNF 
 Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)DNF 

Fermin Aldeguer takes his fourth win in a row at the Valencia Moto2 season finale, also the last race for Dunlop as tyre supplier.

The victory also allowed Aldeguer to snatch third in the final world championship standings from Jake Dixon.

Reigning champion Pedro Acosta signed off his Moto2 career with an unexpected 12th place, having never made an impact on the race.

Sam Lowes finished his final grand prix before switching to WorldSBK in seventh.

A big opening lap accident at Turn 4, saw Serio Garcia highside and hit by a following bike, but he was later seen sitting up and moving. Izan Guevara and Celestino Vietti were also involved.

 

 