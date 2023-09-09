2023 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, Misano - Practice (3) Results

9 Sep 2023
Celestino Vietti, Moto2, San Marino MotoGP, 8 September

Practice (3) results from the 2023 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix at Misano.

2023 Moto2 Misano - Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 36.078s
2Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 36.260s
3Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.263s
4Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.263s
5Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.316s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.338s
7Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.360s
8Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.437s
9Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.464s
10Alonso LopezSPA+Ego SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.489s
11Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.512s
12Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 36.521s
13Mattia PasiniITAFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.528s
14Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.545s
15Fermín AldeguerSPA+Ego SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.553s
16Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.588s
17Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.645s
18Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.673s
19Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.790s
20Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 36.829s
21Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 36.880s
22Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.104s
23Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 37.478s
24Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 37.498s
25Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.536s
26Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 37.573s
27Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 37.634s
28Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)1m 38.039s
29Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 38.235s
30Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 40.150s

