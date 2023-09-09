Moto2 San Marino: Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Sirkuit Misano
Hasil Free Practice 3 untuk Moto2 San Marino, putaran ke-12 dari musim 2023 di Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Celestino Vietti menjadi pembalap tercepat menuju kualifikasi Moto2 San Marino di Sirkuit Misano setelah memuncaki sesi Free Practice 3 pada hari Sabtu (9/9) pagi.
|Moto2 san marino - misano - Hasil free practice 3
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim
|motor
|laptime
|1
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.078s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.260s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.263s
|4
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.263s
|5
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.316s
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.338s
|7
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.360s
|8
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.437s
|9
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.464s
|10
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|+Ego SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.489s
|11
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.512s
|12
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.521s
|13
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.528s
|14
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.545s
|15
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|+Ego SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.553s
|16
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.588s
|17
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.645s
|18
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.673s
|19
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.790s
|20
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.829s
|21
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.880s
|22
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.104s
|23
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.478s
|24
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.498s
|25
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.536s
|26
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 37.573s
|27
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.634s
|28
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 38.039s
|29
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.235s
|30
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 40.150s