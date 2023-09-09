2023 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 12 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|1'30.390s
|7/9
|302k
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.397s
|8/8
|306k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.436s
|8/8
|301k
|4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.526s
|7/7
|302k
|5
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.633s
|6/8
|304k
|6
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.692s
|7/9
|301k
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.713s
|7/8
|302k
|8
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.820s
|7/8
|299k
|9
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.833s
|9/9
|298k
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.887s
|8/8
|300k
|11
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.888s
|8/9
|298k
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.951s
|8/8
|298k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'31.467s
|8/8
|296k
|14
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati (GP23)
|1'31.533s
|8/9
|296k
|15
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'31.56s
|6/8
|298k
|16
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|1'31.667s
|7/8
|298k
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|1'31.678s
|7/8
|296k
|18
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'31.713s
|7/8
|300k
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'31.845s
|7/7
|295k
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'31.851s
|7/8
|298k
|21
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|1'31.914s
|9/9
|295k
|22
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'31.944s
|8/9
|297k
|23
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|1'32.14s
|2/4
|299k
*Rookie.
Official Misano MotoGP records
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.846s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 31.868s (2022)
Jorge Martin smashes the Misano lap record to take pole position for the San Marino MotoGP by almost 0.4s from fellow Ducati riders and title rivals Marco Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia.
Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, KTM wild-card star Dani Pedrosa and Vinales' team-mate Aleix Espargaro will form row two for today's Sprint and Sunday's grand prix races.
Miguel Oliveira and Aleix Espargaro (who suffered whiplash on Friday) reached Qualifying 2 by fighting their way through Qualifying 1, while the likes of Fabio Quartararo, Johann Zarco and Jack Miller failed to advance.
LCR stand-in Takumi Takahashi did not get within the 105% time in practice and will thus miss out on qualifying and the races.
|2023 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Qualifying (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|2
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|4
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati (GP23)
|5
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC (RC213V)
|6
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|7
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|10
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|11
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|12
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|13
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
*Rookie.
Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia takes a reduced 50-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin into his and Ducati home Misano round after his shocking accident on the opening lap in Barcelona last weekend.
Bagnaia highsided from the lead and landed in the path of Brad Binder, who couldn’t avoid hitting his legs. Miraculously Bagnaia escaped without any fractures and is back on track this weekend.
Team-mate Enea Bastianini is absent from Misano, India and Japan after fracturing his left hand and ankle after triggering a multi-rider pile-up just moments before Bagnaia’s highside.
Dani Pedrosa is making a second wild-card appearance of the season for KTM, and using a carbon fibre chassis, with fellow test riders Stefan Bradl (Honda) and Michele Pirro (Ducati) also back on track.
LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and, with Iker Lecuona returning to WorldSBK duty, is replaced by Japanese test rider Takumi Takahashi. Takahashi’s previous MotoGP start was in 2015.