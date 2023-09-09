San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1'30.390s 7/9 302k 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.397s 8/8 306k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.436s 8/8 301k 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.526s 7/7 302k 5 Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.633s 6/8 304k 6 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.692s 7/9 301k 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.713s 7/8 302k 8 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.820s 7/8 299k 9 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.833s 9/9 298k 10 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.887s 8/8 300k 11 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.888s 8/9 298k 12 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.951s 8/8 298k Qualifying 1: 13 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'31.467s 8/8 296k 14 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) 1'31.533s 8/9 296k 15 Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'31.56s 6/8 298k 16 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1'31.667s 7/8 298k 17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 1'31.678s 7/8 296k 18 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'31.713s 7/8 300k 19 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'31.845s 7/7 295k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'31.851s 7/8 298k 21 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 1'31.914s 9/9 295k 22 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'31.944s 8/9 297k 23 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 1'32.14s 2/4 299k

*Rookie.

Official Misano MotoGP records

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.846s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 31.868s (2022)

Jorge Martin smashes the Misano lap record to take pole position for the San Marino MotoGP by almost 0.4s from fellow Ducati riders and title rivals Marco Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia.

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, KTM wild-card star Dani Pedrosa and Vinales' team-mate Aleix Espargaro will form row two for today's Sprint and Sunday's grand prix races.

Miguel Oliveira and Aleix Espargaro (who suffered whiplash on Friday) reached Qualifying 2 by fighting their way through Qualifying 1, while the likes of Fabio Quartararo, Johann Zarco and Jack Miller failed to advance.

LCR stand-in Takumi Takahashi did not get within the 105% time in practice and will thus miss out on qualifying and the races.

2023 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Qualifying (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 4 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) 5 Stefan Bradl GER HRC (RC213V) 6 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 7 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 10 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 11 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 12 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 13 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)

A MotoGP Miracle for Pecco Bagnaia ð Video of A MotoGP Miracle for Pecco Bagnaia ð

Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia takes a reduced 50-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin into his and Ducati home Misano round after his shocking accident on the opening lap in Barcelona last weekend.



Bagnaia highsided from the lead and landed in the path of Brad Binder, who couldn’t avoid hitting his legs. Miraculously Bagnaia escaped without any fractures and is back on track this weekend.



Team-mate Enea Bastianini is absent from Misano, India and Japan after fracturing his left hand and ankle after triggering a multi-rider pile-up just moments before Bagnaia’s highside.



Dani Pedrosa is making a second wild-card appearance of the season for KTM, and using a carbon fibre chassis, with fellow test riders Stefan Bradl (Honda) and Michele Pirro (Ducati) also back on track.



LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and, with Iker Lecuona returning to WorldSBK duty, is replaced by Japanese test rider Takumi Takahashi. Takahashi’s previous MotoGP start was in 2015.