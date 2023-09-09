2023 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results

Peter McLaren's picture
9 Sep 2023
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, San Marino MotoGP, 9 September

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 12 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)1'30.390s7/9302k
2Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.397s8/8306k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.436s8/8301k
4Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.526s7/7302k
5Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.633s6/8304k
6Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.692s7/9301k
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.713s7/8302k
8Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.820s7/8299k
9Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.833s9/9298k
10Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.887s8/8300k
11Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.888s8/9298k
12Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.951s8/8298k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'31.467s8/8296k
14Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati (GP23)1'31.533s8/9296k
15Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)1'31.56s6/8298k
16Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)1'31.667s7/8298k
17Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*1'31.678s7/8296k
18Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)1'31.713s7/8300k
19Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'31.845s7/7295k
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'31.851s7/8298k
21Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)1'31.914s9/9295k
22Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'31.944s8/9297k
23Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)1'32.14s2/4299k

*Rookie.

Official Misano MotoGP records
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.846s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 31.868s (2022)

Jorge Martin smashes the Misano lap record to take pole position for the San Marino MotoGP by almost 0.4s from fellow Ducati riders and title rivals Marco Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia.

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, KTM wild-card star Dani Pedrosa and Vinales' team-mate Aleix Espargaro will form row two for today's Sprint and Sunday's grand prix races.

Miguel Oliveira and Aleix Espargaro (who suffered whiplash on Friday) reached Qualifying 2 by fighting their way through Qualifying 1, while the likes of Fabio Quartararo, Johann Zarco and Jack Miller failed to advance.

LCR stand-in Takumi Takahashi did not get within the 105% time in practice and will thus miss out on qualifying and the races.

2023 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Qualifying (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeam
1Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
2Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
4Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati (GP23)
5Stefan BradlGERHRC (RC213V)
6Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)
7Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
8Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)
9Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
10Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)
11Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)
12Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
13Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)

*Rookie.

Official Misano MotoGP records
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.846s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 31.868s (2022)

A MotoGP Miracle for Pecco Bagnaia ð

Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia takes a reduced 50-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin into his and Ducati home Misano round after his shocking accident on the opening lap in Barcelona last weekend.

Bagnaia highsided from the lead and landed in the path of Brad Binder, who couldn’t avoid hitting his legs. Miraculously Bagnaia escaped without any fractures and is back on track this weekend.

Team-mate Enea Bastianini is absent from Misano, India and Japan after fracturing his left hand and ankle after triggering a multi-rider pile-up just moments before Bagnaia’s highside.

Dani Pedrosa is making a second wild-card appearance of the season for KTM, and using a carbon fibre chassis, with fellow test riders Stefan Bradl (Honda) and Michele Pirro (Ducati) also back on track.

LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and, with Iker Lecuona returning to WorldSBK duty, is replaced by Japanese test rider Takumi Takahashi. Takahashi’s previous MotoGP start was in 2015.