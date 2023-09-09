2023 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Saturday Practice Results

9 Sep 2023
Saturday practice results from the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 12 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

2023 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)1'31.803s16/16305k
2Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati (GP23)+0.366s5/10297k
3Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.405s9/13300k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.424s10/15300k
5Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.443s12/15299k
6Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.474s13/15300k
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.494s15/16302k
8Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.496s12/15297k
9Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.524s12/14303k
10Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.542s9/9298k
11Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.551s8/8298k
12Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.564s12/13298k
13Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.581s14/14299k
14Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.654s12/16303k
15Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+0.679s7/12300k
16Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.689s11/15297k
17Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.704s8/14303k
18Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.710s8/13298k
19Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.727s8/14298k
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.906s5/13299k
21Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.029s15/15298k
22Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.200s5/11298k
23Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.208s5/13298k
24Takumi TakahashiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+5.186s12/12292k

*Rookie.

Official Misano MotoGP records
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.846s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 31.868s (2022)

Jorge Martin leads final practice at the 2023 San Marino MotoGP at Misano ahead of Ducati wild-card Michele Pirro.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, who suffered whiplash in an accident on Friday, was back on track after the pain in his neck 'reduced significantly' overnight.

Qualifying 1, which includes the likes of Aleix Espargaro, Fabio Quartararo, Johann Zarco and Jack Miller, will now get underway.

A MotoGP Miracle for Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia takes a reduced 50-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin into his and Ducati home Misano round after his shocking accident on the opening lap in Barcelona last weekend.

Bagnaia highsided from the lead and landed in the path of Brad Binder, who couldn’t avoid hitting his legs. Miraculously Bagnaia escaped without any fractures and is back on track this weekend.

Team-mate Enea Bastianini is absent from Misano, India and Japan after fracturing his left hand and ankle after triggering a multi-rider pile-up just moments before Bagnaia’s highside.

Dani Pedrosa is making a second wild-card appearance of the season for KTM, and using a carbon fibre chassis, with fellow test riders Stefan Bradl (Honda) and Michele Pirro (Ducati) also back on track.

LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and, with Iker Lecuona returning to WorldSBK duty, is replaced by Japanese test rider Takumi Takahashi. Takahashi’s previous MotoGP start was in 2015.
 