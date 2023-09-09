2023 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1'31.803s 16/16 305k 2 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) +0.366s 5/10 297k 3 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.405s 9/13 300k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.424s 10/15 300k 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.443s 12/15 299k 6 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.474s 13/15 300k 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.494s 15/16 302k 8 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.496s 12/15 297k 9 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.524s 12/14 303k 10 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.542s 9/9 298k 11 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.551s 8/8 298k 12 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.564s 12/13 298k 13 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.581s 14/14 299k 14 Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.654s 12/16 303k 15 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.679s 7/12 300k 16 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.689s 11/15 297k 17 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.704s 8/14 303k 18 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.710s 8/13 298k 19 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.727s 8/14 298k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.906s 5/13 299k 21 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.029s 15/15 298k 22 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.200s 5/11 298k 23 Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.208s 5/13 298k 24 Takumi Takahashi JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +5.186s 12/12 292k

*Rookie.

Official Misano MotoGP records

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.846s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 31.868s (2022)

Jorge Martin leads final practice at the 2023 San Marino MotoGP at Misano ahead of Ducati wild-card Michele Pirro.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, who suffered whiplash in an accident on Friday, was back on track after the pain in his neck 'reduced significantly' overnight.

Qualifying 1, which includes the likes of Aleix Espargaro, Fabio Quartararo, Johann Zarco and Jack Miller, will now get underway.

A MotoGP Miracle for Pecco Bagnaia ð Video of A MotoGP Miracle for Pecco Bagnaia ð

Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia takes a reduced 50-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin into his and Ducati home Misano round after his shocking accident on the opening lap in Barcelona last weekend.



Bagnaia highsided from the lead and landed in the path of Brad Binder, who couldn’t avoid hitting his legs. Miraculously Bagnaia escaped without any fractures and is back on track this weekend.



Team-mate Enea Bastianini is absent from Misano, India and Japan after fracturing his left hand and ankle after triggering a multi-rider pile-up just moments before Bagnaia’s highside.



Dani Pedrosa is making a second wild-card appearance of the season for KTM, and using a carbon fibre chassis, with fellow test riders Stefan Bradl (Honda) and Michele Pirro (Ducati) also back on track.



LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and, with Iker Lecuona returning to WorldSBK duty, is replaced by Japanese test rider Takumi Takahashi. Takahashi’s previous MotoGP start was in 2015.

