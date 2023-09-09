2023 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 12 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|2023 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|1'31.803s
|16/16
|305k
|2
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati (GP23)
|+0.366s
|5/10
|297k
|3
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.405s
|9/13
|300k
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.424s
|10/15
|300k
|5
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.443s
|12/15
|299k
|6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.474s
|13/15
|300k
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.494s
|15/16
|302k
|8
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.496s
|12/15
|297k
|9
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.524s
|12/14
|303k
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.542s
|9/9
|298k
|11
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.551s
|8/8
|298k
|12
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.564s
|12/13
|298k
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.581s
|14/14
|299k
|14
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.654s
|12/16
|303k
|15
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.679s
|7/12
|300k
|16
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.689s
|11/15
|297k
|17
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.704s
|8/14
|303k
|18
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.710s
|8/13
|298k
|19
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.727s
|8/14
|298k
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.906s
|5/13
|299k
|21
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.029s
|15/15
|298k
|22
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.200s
|5/11
|298k
|23
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.208s
|5/13
|298k
|24
|Takumi Takahashi
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+5.186s
|12/12
|292k
*Rookie.
Official Misano MotoGP records
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.846s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 31.868s (2022)
Jorge Martin leads final practice at the 2023 San Marino MotoGP at Misano ahead of Ducati wild-card Michele Pirro.
Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, who suffered whiplash in an accident on Friday, was back on track after the pain in his neck 'reduced significantly' overnight.
Qualifying 1, which includes the likes of Aleix Espargaro, Fabio Quartararo, Johann Zarco and Jack Miller, will now get underway.
Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia takes a reduced 50-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin into his and Ducati home Misano round after his shocking accident on the opening lap in Barcelona last weekend.
Bagnaia highsided from the lead and landed in the path of Brad Binder, who couldn’t avoid hitting his legs. Miraculously Bagnaia escaped without any fractures and is back on track this weekend.
Team-mate Enea Bastianini is absent from Misano, India and Japan after fracturing his left hand and ankle after triggering a multi-rider pile-up just moments before Bagnaia’s highside.
Dani Pedrosa is making a second wild-card appearance of the season for KTM, and using a carbon fibre chassis, with fellow test riders Stefan Bradl (Honda) and Michele Pirro (Ducati) also back on track.
LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and, with Iker Lecuona returning to WorldSBK duty, is replaced by Japanese test rider Takumi Takahashi. Takahashi’s previous MotoGP start was in 2015.