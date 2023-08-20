Moto2 Austria: Vietti Menyalip Acosta untuk Kemenangan
Hasil balapan Grand Prix Moto2 Austria di Sirkuit Red Bull Ring, dengan Celestino Vietti meraih kemenangan atas Pedro Acosta.
Celestino Vietti memenangkan balapan pertamanya sejak Catalunya 2022, dan yang pertama bersama Fantic pada Moto2 Austria di Sirkuit Red Bull Ring, Minggu (20/8).
Pembalap Italia itu berhasil mengejar dan melewati pemimpin klasemen Pedro Acosta, tapi masih memperbesar keunggulannya atas Tony Arbolino yang finis keenam.
Ai Ogura melengkapi podium, mengungguli Jake Dixon dengan Somkiat Chantra menegaskan akhir pekan yang baik untuk Honda Team Asia lewat finis lima besarnya.
|Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|36m 25.093s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|36m 26.528s
|3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|36m 30.282s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 31.238s
|5
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|36m 33.728s
|6
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 39.147s
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|36m 39.585s
|8
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|36m 41.538s
|9
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|36m 42.271s
|10
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|37m 0.454s
|11
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|37m 2.948s
|12
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|37m 4.644s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|37m 5.306s
|14
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|37m 5.503s
|15
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|37m 6.191s
|16
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|37m 8.539s
|17
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|37m 10.111s
|18
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|37m 12.715s
|19
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|37m 14.954s
|20
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|37m 22.132s
|21
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|37m 34.357s
|22
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|37m 35.607s
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF