Moto2 Austria: Vietti Menyalip Acosta untuk Kemenangan

Derry Munikartono
20 Agu 2023
Celestino Vietti, Moto2, Austrian MotoGP, 19 August

Hasil balapan Grand Prix Moto2 Austria di Sirkuit Red Bull Ring, dengan Celestino Vietti meraih kemenangan atas Pedro Acosta.

Celestino Vietti memenangkan balapan pertamanya sejak Catalunya 2022, dan yang pertama bersama Fantic pada Moto2 Austria di Sirkuit Red Bull Ring, Minggu (20/8).

Pembalap Italia itu berhasil mengejar dan melewati pemimpin klasemen Pedro Acosta, tapi masih memperbesar keunggulannya atas Tony Arbolino yang finis keenam.

Ai Ogura melengkapi podium, mengungguli Jake Dixon dengan Somkiat Chantra menegaskan akhir pekan yang baik untuk Honda Team Asia lewat finis lima besarnya.

Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)36m 25.093s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)36m 26.528s
3Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)36m 30.282s
4Jake DixonGBRAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)36m 31.238s
5Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)36m 33.728s
6Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)36m 39.147s
7Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)36m 39.585s
8Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)36m 41.538s
9Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)36m 42.271s
10Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)37m 0.454s
11Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)37m 2.948s
12Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)37m 4.644s
13Izan GuevaraSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)37m 5.306s
14Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)37m 5.503s
15Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)37m 6.191s
16Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)37m 8.539s
17Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)37m 10.111s
18Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)37m 12.715s
19Mattia RatoITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)37m 14.954s
20Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)37m 22.132s
21Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)37m 34.357s
22Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)37m 35.607s
 Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)DNF 
 Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)DNF 
 Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)DNF 
 Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 

 