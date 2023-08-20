Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 36m 25.093s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 36m 26.528s 3 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 36m 30.282s 4 Jake Dixon GBR Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 36m 31.238s 5 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 36m 33.728s 6 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 39.147s 7 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 36m 39.585s 8 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 36m 41.538s 9 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 36m 42.271s 10 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 37m 0.454s 11 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 37m 2.948s 12 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 37m 4.644s 13 Izan Guevara SPA Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 37m 5.306s 14 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 37m 5.503s 15 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 37m 6.191s 16 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 37m 8.539s 17 Alberto Surra ITA Forward Team (Forward) 37m 10.111s 18 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 37m 12.715s 19 Mattia Rato ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 37m 14.954s 20 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 37m 22.132s 21 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 37m 34.357s 22 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 37m 35.607s Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) DNF Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) DNF Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) DNF Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) DNF Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) DNF

Celestino Vietti wins his first race in over a year, and first under the 'Fantic' banner, after catching and passing title leader Pedro Acosta, who nonetheless extends his advantage over Tony Arbolino.

Ai Ogura completed the podium ahead of Jake Dixon.